Parliament Session LIVE updates: Proceedings to begin in both Houses at 11 a.m.

PM Modi on Tuesday praised BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which he made a political counter to Rahul Gandhi’s address, saying it is a “must-hear”

Published - July 31, 2024 09:53 am IST

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The first day of the first Budget Session of the 18th Lok Sabha kicked off in Parliament on July 22. The session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget on July 23 for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This was the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June. The Congress has alleged discrimination with the Opposition-ruled States in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said her speech mentioned projects for only two States. On Tuesday, the Opposition demanded a discussion on the landslide in Wayanad which has claimed over 123 lives so far, and displaced many.

Track the latest updates here:
  • July 31, 2024 08:36
    Row over caste census between Opposition, Treasury benches in Parliament

    Caste census: Anurag Thakur, Rahul Gandhi spar in Parliament

    Caste census debate in Parliament sparks clash between BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

  • July 31, 2024 08:35
    PM Modi praises Anurag Thakur’s Lok Sabha speech as ‘must hear’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the former Union minister made a political counter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s address, saying it is a “must hear”.

    “This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDIA Alliance,” Mr. Modi said on X.

    Mr. Thakur had hit back at Mr. Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP leader sought to turn the tables by using Gandhi’s reference to Chakravyuh and its characters to slam the Congress. He referred to the alleged scams during the Congress governments and its leaders’ critical references to caste quotas in the past to question the Leader of Opposition.

