July 31, 2024 08:35

PM Modi praises Anurag Thakur’s Lok Sabha speech as ‘must hear’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the former Union minister made a political counter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s address, saying it is a “must hear”.

“This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDIA Alliance,” Mr. Modi said on X.

Mr. Thakur had hit back at Mr. Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP leader sought to turn the tables by using Gandhi’s reference to Chakravyuh and its characters to slam the Congress. He referred to the alleged scams during the Congress governments and its leaders’ critical references to caste quotas in the past to question the Leader of Opposition.

