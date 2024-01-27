GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Workshop on smartphone photography

‘How To Be A Pro Smartphone Photographer’, Gayatri Nair explains

January 27, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Gayatri Nair interacts with the audience as she conducts a workshop on ‘How to be a pro smartphone photographer’ as a part of The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

An IT professional, a student, a government employee, a dentist, a retired Railways official — persons from diverse walks of life, from ages spanning from the teens to the late 60s, gathered together on Saturday, January 27, for something that interested them all — smartphone photography.

Over 20 persons participated in The Hindu Lit Fest 2024’s workshop, ‘How To Be A Pro Smartphone Photographer’, facilitated by Gayatri Nair, an arts manager and educator, and one of the co-founders of the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation.

As Ms. Nair explained the smartphone’s camera features — she delved into zoom modes, the flash feature, the colour filters, the aspect ratio, the exposure, the timer and a host of other features that many smartphones now have on offer, and taught the participants how each one worked. She also took queries on how best to use a smartphone camera for various sorts of photo requirements, and then had the participants do a photography exercise.

For some, it was about figuring out how to use their smartphones for various kinds of photography — wildlife, food, professional promotions or other kinds; for others, it was wanting to create better, more defined memories through photographs, while for a few others, it was a fun new skill to pick up — and for all of them, there was something to learn.

