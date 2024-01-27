GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 2 | In pictures

A collection of images from the second and concluding day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

January 27, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Photo: RAVINDRAN R

Doubled Distilled Fiction Daisy Rockwell in conversation with K. Srilata at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Photo: RAVINDRAN R

A Viral World: Countering Fake News Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram and Pratik Sinha in conversation with Ziya us Salam, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Photo: RAVINDRAN R

India’s Last High Commissioner to Pakistan. The Inside Story Ajay Bisaria in conversation with Varghese K. George, at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Photo: RAVINDRAN R

Dalit History: Text and Context Reading and reconstructing Dalit history through Dalit non-fiction Stalin Rajangam in conversation with G. Gurusamy (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Lets Talk Money: Making Your Money Work For You, a session where personal finance expert Monika Halan in conversation with Aarathi Krishnan at the second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 held at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai on January 27, 2024.

Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

Anuja Chauhan, Harini Nagendra, Kiran Manral and Tarun Mehrishi in conversation with K.C. Vijayakumar during a session A Crime Wave at The Hindu Pavilion.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The Cooking of Books: A session where Ramachandra Guha and Nirmala Lakshman discuss his memoir.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The World Storyteller: The Power of Rooted Fiction - a session by Tejaswani Apte-Rahm and Abdullah Khan in conversation with Nandini Krishnan.

Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ_B

Journey to India Modern: Tarun Tahillani in conversation with Rosella Stephen

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family - Tarana Husain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan in Conversation with Deepa S. Reddy

Photo: R. Ravindran

Act of God: Kannan Gill in conversation with Anuradha Menon

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

A member from the audience questions the panel during the session A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Siblings and authors Amish and Bhavana Roy in conversation with Anita Ratnam on The Power of Idol Worship.

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Shweta Singh Kirti, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in conversation with Chitra Mahesh.

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest

Top News Today

1 / 14
Doubled Distilled Fiction Daisy Rockwell in conversation with K. Srilata at The Hindu Lit for Life 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.
Photo: RAVINDRAN R
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.