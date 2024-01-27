The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Day 2 | An enriching second day awaits Chennai

January 27, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

The second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 is underway today, and will continue on an enriching first day which featured conversations on M.K. Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom struggle, the daring life of freedom fighter Chidambaram Pillai, and the the expectations of India’s economic growth by 2047.

On January 27, fashion, food, finance, and fake news will take centre stage at the Lit Fest. Monika Halan will lead the discussion on making your hard-earned money work for you, while designer Tarun Tahiliani will talk about the evolution of Indian fashion. Ramachandra Guha, Daisy Rockwell, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm, and Abdullah Khan will indulge in the nitty-grities of literature and storytelling in their respective sessions. Journalists Sreenivasan Jain, N. Ram, Pratik Sinha and Ziya us Salam will discuss ways to counter fake news in a digital world, and ISRO chief S. Somanath will impart his experience of working at the space agency.

The Hindu’s team of journalists brings this celebration of literature to you in this form of a live update. This is the 12 th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event and is unfolding at Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet on January 26 and 27.

