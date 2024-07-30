GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Realme 13 Pro 5G, Pro+ 5G launch 2024 LIVE updates : Realme claims its AI-powered camera rivals DSLR cameras

Chinese smartphone-maker Realme will be launching its Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G phones after weeks of teasers and unveiling its AI-powered camera.

Updated - July 30, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Sahana Venugopal

Realme will be launching its Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G phones after weeks of teasers and unveiling its AI-powered camera, on July 30 at noon. Today’s event will also see the launch of the Realme Watch S2 and Realme Buds T310.

The company is aiming to conquer the mid-segment and high-end smartphone markets, and has hailed India’s community of young smartphone users.

Also Read:Realme to launch 13 Pro series 5G phones this week: specs, features, what to expect

Track the latest updates here

  • July 30, 2024 12:46
    Why AI for mobile imaging?

    Realme believes that AI is a must for phones, as it talks about the AI HyperRAW algorithm to create more life-like and 3D images that preserve the light-shadow relationship. The company claims that details of far-off subjects will be maintained with minimal noise.

    Realme earlier said that the AI cameras from the Realme 13 Pro Series would support professional-level photography. Meanwhile, some AI editing features include AI Smart Removal, Pure Bokeh, natural skin tones, and group photo enhancement.

  • July 30, 2024 12:39
    Realme hails its partnership with Sony

    All Realme flagship phones will be powered by Sony sensors from here on, and the new series marks the world’s first Sony LYT-600 Periscope Lens.

    Earlier, the company revealed the Realme 13 Pro+ will pack a dual main camera system, a 50MP OIS main camera featuring the debut of the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 that can support 3x optical zoom.

    With a comparative photo sample, Realme also claims that its own camera beats the Samsung S24 Ultra camera.

  • July 30, 2024 12:35
    Realme introduces the 13 Pro series phone cameras

    Realme stresses on the durability of the new phones from the 13 Pro series, which are IP65-certified for dust and water resistance. 

    Moving on to camera specs, the company claims that clarity is the key to good photography, whether one is shooting during the day or night. This is the ideal behind the phones’ Ultra Clear Camera with AI, which is powered by the HYPERIMAGE+ system architecture. Realme claims its photo clarity/quality rivals that of pictures shot on DSLR cameras, and provides samples to prove the point.

  • July 30, 2024 12:24
    Adding a French touch to the new phones

    Realme discusses the design choices behind the Realme 13 Pro series, whose phone bodies were inspired by the artistic works of Claude Monet. The phone in the shade of ‘Monet Gold’ contains millions of shining particles, per the company. There is also a variant with a Vegan Leather design.

  • July 30, 2024 12:16
    The star of the launch?

    The star of Realme’s launch event today is likely to be the new phones’ “Ultra Clear Camera With AI,” as the Chinese smartphone-maker believes that AI imaging will be the next frontier of competition amongst handset makers.

    Today’s event will also see the launch of the Realme Watch S2 and Realme Buds T310.

  • July 30, 2024 12:11
    Realme and AI experiences

    AI Imaging, AI Efficiency, and AI Personalisation are some areas that Realme is focusing on. The company earlier announced a partnership with Sony for the camera sensors of its 13 Pro series phones.

  • July 30, 2024 12:07
    Making premium features accessible

    Francis Wong, Realme’s Head of Product Marketing, had earlier spoken about bringing more premium and flagship phone features to India’s young smartphone users.

  • July 30, 2024 12:06
    Realme wants to break into new market segments

    Realme said it was prepared to weather losses in order to assert itself in this space. Some strategies to conquer the segments include AI imaging and large memory. 

    Every future Realme number pro series will come with 512 GB of memory, the company announces.

  • July 30, 2024 12:03
    Realme 13 Pro 5G, Pro+ 5G launch

    Realme begins its launch event for the 13 Pro series by pointing to its focus on the mid- and high-end segments.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.