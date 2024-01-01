Welcome to The Hindu's literature festival of 2024. With over a decade of producing this festival we are delighted to bring again an edition that will be rich with stimulating ideas, conversations, and interactions. What makes The Hindu's Lit Fest distinct is that while books are at the heart of our programming, we curate as diverse a line up as possible including subjects like art, music, design and other cultural expressions that celebrate the human spirit. This year we offer a diversity of conversation and share the fund of knowledge and experience from the many brilliant minds who will speak at the festival. I look forward to welcoming all of you to the festival. Please do come and partake in the magic.

Dr Nirmala Lakshman Chairperson, The Hindu Group