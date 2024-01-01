The Sharpest Literature Festival in India

Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall - See Map,
Chennai, Jan 26th & 27th 2024

About Litfest

Welcome to The Hindu's literature festival of 2024. With over a decade of producing this festival we are delighted to bring again an edition that will be rich with stimulating ideas, conversations, and interactions. What makes The Hindu's Lit Fest distinct is that while books are at the heart of our programming, we curate as diverse a line up as possible including subjects like art, music, design and other cultural expressions that celebrate the human spirit. This year we offer a diversity of conversation and share the fund of knowledge and experience from the many brilliant minds who will speak at the festival. I look forward to welcoming all of you to the festival. Please do come and partake in the magic.

Dr Nirmala Lakshman Chairperson, The Hindu Group

Speakers

Tarun Tahiliani
Sreenivasan Jain
Ramachandra Guha
Daisy Rockwell
Cyrus Broacha
Chef Sashi Cheliah
A.R. Venkatachalapathy
Anita R. Ratnam
Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Anjan Sundaram
Anuradha Menon
Perumal Murugan
Rakesh Raghunathan
Arjun Appadurai
Charu Nivedita
Subodh Kerkar
T.M. Krishna
Abdullah Khan
Ajay Bisaria
Amish
ANUJA CHAUHAN
Ashish Rajadhyaksha
Bhavna Roy
Chef Manu Chandra
Chef Thomas Zacharias
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
David Davidar
DEVDUTT PATTANAIK
G. Gurusamy
Harini Nagendra
Jayati Ghosh
K. Srilata
K C Vijaya Kumar
Ziya Us Salam
Varghese K. George
Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh
Tarun Mehrishi
Tarana Husain Khan
T.N. Ninan
Taapsee Pannu
Stanly Johny
Stalin Rajangam
Shunali Khullar Shroff
Shweta Singh Kirti
Sudhanva Deshpande
Shonali Muthalaly
Shashi Tharoor
Sanjay Kaul
Rosella Stephen
Ronya Othman
Nirmala Lakshman
Revati Laul
Raghuvir Srinivasan
Neerja Chowdhury
Nandini Krishnan
N. Ravi
Montek Singh Ahluwalia
Monika Halan
Mani Shankar Aiyar
Kiran Manral
Katharina Gorgen
Aarati Krishnan
Azhagiya Periyavan
Chandan Gowda
Chitra Mahesh
Kanan Gill
Pushpamala N.
Shalin Maria Lawrence
Shovana Narayan
Somanath S.
Suresh Balakrishna
Tejaswini Apte-Rahm
Deepa Reddy

Litfest in News

Chandan Gowda in conversation with Suresh Seshadri at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Moral conversations absent from our education system: Chandan Gowda

Zubeda Hamid
S. Somanath, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

During a launch, we manage the most complex activities with utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner: ISRO chief

Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
Arjun Appadurai, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

Social media, Internet, loss of economic sovereignty, and spread of human rights: Arjun Appadurai on the factors that have led to the rise of the Right wing

Udhav Naig
Narratives of the Oppressed: Voices of Assertion Perumal Murugan and Azhagiya Periyavan in conversation (Tamil), at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on Saturday.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Annihilating caste is a joint effort, says writer Azhagiya Periyavan

Pon Vasanth B.A
Litfest 2024 Moments

Schedule

Transformative Leadership in ISRO: My Experience

Starts at 07:10 pm , January 27

The Power of Idol Worship

Starts at 10:00 am , January 27

Democracy Fatigue: Why is the world moving towards the right?

Starts at 06:25 pm , January 27

The Body Politic

Starts at 05:35 pm , January 27
Litfest Archive

2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011

Testimonials

I greatly enjoyed The Hindu Lit For Life festival, which I attended a few years ago and I wish it every continuing success.

Vikram SethNovelist & Poet, Padma Shri Awardee

I usually avoid literature festivals but The Hindu Lit For Life is really nice because the people are curious. What makes it special are the kind of people who come to it.

Rujuta DiwekarLeading nutrition and exercise science expert

With its combination of world literary figures, Indian luminaries, and dynamic students, it hosts conversations that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

Naomi WolfAuthor & Journalist, best know for the book The Beauty Myth

The audiences were so engaged and I met so many brilliant young women... This is an astoundingly cool literary festival.

Molly CrabappleArtist and writer. Contributing editor for VICE

We live in a world where everyone says people aren't interested in books anymore. I think you need to come to a festival like this to realise people love books.

Markus Zusak Writer, best known for The Book Thief and The Messenger

What I really like about the festival is that it is a "literary" festival. It is centred on books.

Karthika V.K. Publisher, Westland Publications Pvt Ltd

I had a splendid time. The other writers were fascinating and panels engaging. My mind and eyes were full of literature and books, which is how I like it.

Daniel HandlerAuthor, musician, screenwriter, television writer, and television producer

The festival has gone from strength to strength each yearand I think it's an indication of how much enthusiasm there is for reading. The book is no danger here.

Abraham VerghesePhysician, Author & Professor at Stanford University Medical School

