Welcome to The Hindu's literature festival of 2024. With over a decade of producing this festival we are delighted to bring again an edition that will be rich with stimulating ideas, conversations, and interactions. What makes The Hindu's Lit Fest distinct is that while books are at the heart of our programming, we curate as diverse a line up as possible including subjects like art, music, design and other cultural expressions that celebrate the human spirit. This year we offer a diversity of conversation and share the fund of knowledge and experience from the many brilliant minds who will speak at the festival. I look forward to welcoming all of you to the festival. Please do come and partake in the magic.
Dr Nirmala Lakshman Chairperson, The Hindu Group
I greatly enjoyed The Hindu Lit For Life festival, which I attended a few years ago and I wish it every continuing success.
I usually avoid literature festivals but The Hindu Lit For Life is really nice because the people are curious. What makes it special are the kind of people who come to it.
With its combination of world literary figures, Indian luminaries, and dynamic students, it hosts conversations that simply cannot be found anywhere else.
Naomi WolfAuthor & Journalist, best know for the book The Beauty Myth
The audiences were so engaged and I met so many brilliant young women... This is an astoundingly cool literary festival.
Molly CrabappleArtist and writer. Contributing editor for VICE
We live in a world where everyone says people aren't interested in books anymore. I think you need to come to a festival like this to realise people love books.
Markus Zusak Writer, best known for The Book Thief and The Messenger
What I really like about the festival is that it is a "literary" festival. It is centred on books.
I had a splendid time. The other writers were fascinating and panels engaging. My mind and eyes were full of literature and books, which is how I like it.
Daniel HandlerAuthor, musician, screenwriter, television writer, and television producer