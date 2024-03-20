Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Civil society organisation wants to make farmers’ woes an electoral agenda

March 20, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin from today in Rajasthan, an official said.

Meanwhile, the UPSC on March 19 postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in pictures | Vignettes of PM Modi’s south India tour

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar on March 19 extended his full support to the Congress in seven seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha election.

Asserting that the BJP’s guarantees for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be another “India shining” moment, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on March 19 urged its office-bearers to ensure that the party’s 25 guarantees and five pillars of justice or paanch nyay reached every household in India.

