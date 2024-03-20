GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Civil society organisation wants to make farmers’ woes an electoral agenda

Notification for phase 1 of the elections will be issued today, March 20, 2024 for 102 constituencies

March 20, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students pose for photos during a voter awareness campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai on March 19, 2024.

Students pose for photos during a voter awareness campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai on March 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin from today in Rajasthan, an official said. 

Meanwhile, the UPSC on March 19 postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in pictures | Vignettes of PM Modi’s south India tour

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar on March 19 extended his full support to the Congress in seven seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha election

General Election 2024: full schedule

Asserting that the BJP’s guarantees for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be another “India shining” moment, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on March 19 urged its office-bearers to ensure that the party’s 25 guarantees and five pillars of justice or paanch nyay reached every household in India. 

Here are the latest updates on the elections from the across the country: 

  • March 20, 2024 07:14
    Civil society organisation wants to make farmers’ woes an electoral agenda

    An agenda on agriculture and farmers for political parties, prepared by the Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC) of the ‘Nation for Farmers’ platform ahead of the elections, has sought to mobilise the support of people, scientists and State governments for “much needed legislative actions” to help farmers. 

    The agenda urged the Union government and State governments to stand with farmers, rural labour, consumers, women, and youth of rural areas. “Society as a whole needs to rapidly act against the policy path promoting corporate control of agriculture,” it said. The leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the members of the KMC told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday that the agenda will be circulated among political parties and other organisations during the elections. ​Read more

  • March 20, 2024 07:11
    Modi roadshow in Palakkad | Absence of Muslim candidate triggers row

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a roadshow in Palakkad town on Tuesday, infusing enthusiasm and excitement in thousands of BJP workers who gathered here to greet him.

    However, BJP’s Malappuram candidate M. Abdul Salam was denied permission to accompany Mr. Modi during the roadshow.

    Dr. Salam, the only Muslims candidate on the BJP’s first list, reached here on time to join the roadshow, but he was not allowed to enter the vehicle as his name was not on the SPG list. Dr. Salam left Palakkad saying that “his name was not there on the list.” ​Read more

  • March 20, 2024 07:02
    DKS terms Manjunath’s contest on BJP ticket ‘suicidal attempt’ by JD(S)

    Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar took a dig at cardiac surgeon C.N. Manjunath, who is also son-in-law of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, for his electoral entry through the BJP in Bengaluru Rural constituency and termed it as the “first suicide attempt” by the JD(S).

    Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said the JD(S) has some support base in Bengaluru Rural constituency and the party should not have surrendered itself to the BJP while entering into an alliance with it. “When former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda allowed his son-in-law to contest elections on the BJP symbol, then it’s the first suicide attempt by the JD(S),” he said. ​Read more

  • March 20, 2024 07:02
    People urged to report poll code violations in Andhra Pradesh

    Former State Election Commissioner and member of the Citizens’ Forum for Democracy (CFD) N. Ramesh Kumar on March 19 urged people in Andhra Pradesh to ‘be a defender of democracy’ and download E Vigil app and post incidents of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to it.

    Sharing his own experience, he said he had captured the image of a 60-foot cutout of the ruling YSR Congress Party in Ambedkar Konaseema district, while he was on his way to Tanuku. Read more

  • March 20, 2024 07:01
    ‘Frontier Nagas’ confirm boycott of Lok Sabha elections

    Naga organisations demanding the creation of “Frontier Nagaland” have affirmed their decision to boycott the elections to Nagaland’s lone ​​​Lok Sabha ​​​constituency on April 19.

    Leaders of 10 organisations representing the people of six “backward” districts of the eastern part of Nagaland held a public meeting at Tuensang on Tuesday and resolved unanimously to stand by a February 23 resolution not to participate in Central or State elections and ask the people of ‘Eastern Nagaland’ to refrain from casting their votes. ​​​Read more​​​

