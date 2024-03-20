GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC seeks immediate action against Shobha Karandlaje for alleged model code violation

During a protest in Bengaluru on March 19, Shobha Karandlaje alleged that a person from Tamil Nadu was responsible for the IED blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1

March 20, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photoof Shobha Karandlaje. Special Arrangement

A file photoof Shobha Karandlaje. Special Arrangement

The Election Commission has directed the Karnataka chief electoral officer to take immediate and appropriate action on the DMK's complaint about alleged model code violation by Union minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

The poll panel also sought a compliance report on the matter within 48 hours.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sought action against Ms. Karandlaje for alleging that a person from Tamil Nadu was responsible for the IED blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

In its complaint to the Election Commission of India earlier today, the DMK said that the minister's statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as "extremists".

During a protest in Bengaluru on March 19, she had said that "law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks."

She later apologised for her remarks and said she was retracting her comments.

The Madurai police has booked her for "promoting enmity" between different groups, while her remarks had drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other DMK leaders.

