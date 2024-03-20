GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nomination process for first phase of LS polls begins

13 States would go to polls in the first phase

March 20, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students with hands and faces painted as part of an awareness campaign for first-generation voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai on March 19.

Students with hands and faces painted as part of an awareness campaign for first-generation voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai on March 19. | Photo Credit: ANI

The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 States and Union Territories, where polling would be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, began on March 20 with the issuance of a notification.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27.

However, due to a festival, March 28 is the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to polls in the first phase. Voting in four out of 40 seats in Bihar will be held in the first phase.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28. For Bihar, it would be done on March 30.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20 while for Bihar, it is April 2.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

The States where polling would be held in the first phase are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

