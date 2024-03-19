GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI questions Congress’ political wisdom in fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad

Binoy Viswam says the Hindi heartland is the focal point of the political battle against the RSS and the BJP

March 19, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has again questioned the Congress party’s political wisdom in fielding its former president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls, where he is pitted against the CPI’s Annie Raja.

“Mr. Gandhi can contest from anywhere in the country. But his choice of a segment also reflects the Congress party’s political wisdom and farsightedness. Instead of looking out for short-term gains, that party should think about long-term consequences,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

Mr. Viswam pointed out that the Hindi heartland, which sends the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, was the focal point of the political battle against the Rashtriyaswayam Sevak Sangh and the BJP. “Kerala sends only 20 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament, none of who will support the BJP. Is it wise to abandon a contest in the Hindi heartland and fight the elections in Wayanad?” he wondered.

The CPI leader also read out from a letter sent to Mr. Gandhi by M.G. Davood Miakhan, the grandson of M. Mohammed Ismail, founder president of the Indian Union Muslim League, opposing his plan to contest from Wayanad.

Contest in Kerala

Replying to a question, Mr. Viswam said that the main contest in Kerala was between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was repeatedly visiting Kerala and south India seeking votes as he was unsure of returning to power at the Centre.

