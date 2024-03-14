GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAA implementation live reaction | ‘Everyone will get equal rights,’ says Amit Shah

Implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked protests in several States, including Assam and Kerala

March 14, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that under the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), everyone will be given equal rights

Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that under the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), everyone will be given equal rights as persecuted refugees will now become citizens of India.

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Also read: Understanding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Opposition parties have criticised the move. From the Congress, General Secretary in Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Union Government notified the rules of the CAA just one month before the 2024 Lok Sabha election to polarise the voters.

The notification has also sparked protests in several States, including Assam and Kerala.

Follow the live updates here:

  • March 14, 2024 11:15
    CAA completely insignificant in Assam: Himanta

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the CAA is “completely insignificant” in his State, from where there will be the “least number of applications” for Indian citizenship.

    Mr. Sarma, speaking at a press conference, said the Act is very clear that the cut-off date for application of citizenship is December 31, 2014, and in Assam, with the updation of the National Register of Citizens, people who applied for it and did not find their names in that list, will only apply for CAA.

    -PTI

  • March 14, 2024 11:11
    HM Amit Shah asks persecuted refugees to have faith in PM Modi-led government

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured persecuted refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to have faith in the Narendra Modi government and said that under the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), everyone will be given equal rights as they will now become citizens of India.

    “There are a lot of people, there is no count as of now. Due to the wrong campaign going on, many people will hesitate to file an application. I want to assure everyone to apply here and have faith in the Narendra Modi government that you will be given citizenship with retrospective effect. This law is accepting you as a refugee. If you have entered India illegally, there will be no criminal case against you... There is no need for anyone to get scared. Everyone will be given equal rights as they will become the citizens of India,” Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI.

    The Home Minister said there is no need for any section or any person to fear because there is no provision in CAA to take away anyone’s citizenship. “CAA is only to give rights to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan...”

    -ANI

Citizenship Amendment Act / Assam

