CAA implementation live reaction | ‘Everyone will get equal rights,’ says Amit Shah

March 14, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that under the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), everyone will be given equal rights as persecuted refugees will now become citizens of India.

The Union government had on Monday implemented the CAA, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Opposition parties have criticised the move. From the Congress, General Secretary in Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Union Government notified the rules of the CAA just one month before the 2024 Lok Sabha election to polarise the voters.

The notification has also sparked protests in several States, including Assam and Kerala.

Follow the live updates here: