Denied a ticket, NDA ally Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns from Union Cabinet

March 19, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on March 19 resigned from the Union Cabinet,. after his party was not given a single seat in the NDA coalition for Bihar for which seat distribution was done on Monday in Delhi.

While resigning from the Union Cabinet, Mr. Paras said “injustice has been done with my party”.

He was Minister in the Union Cabinet for Food Processing Industries.

Mr. Paras wanted to contest Hajipur (reserved) Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and was at loggerheads with his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan. Mr. Paswan’s party got five seats, including Hajipur, in NDA seat allocation on March 18.