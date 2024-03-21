Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Remove political ads from public spaces: EC tells Centre, States

March 21, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

After the Congress’ Central Election Committee met on March 20 to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats. He also mentioned that Congress will hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalize the remaining seats.

The Election Commission on March 20 asked both the Union and State governments to remove all unauthorised political advertisements, such as posters, wall writings, hoardings and banners, from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports and government buses.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

In other news, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on March 20 named six candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The EC on March 20 directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to take immediate appropriate action on the complaint filed by the DMK against the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje while addressing reporters in Bengaluru.

Here are the latest updates from across the country on the upcoming elections: