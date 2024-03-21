GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Remove political ads from public spaces: EC tells Centre, States

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary as well as Chief Secretaries of all States, the commission sought a compliance report on removal of all unauthorised political advertisements, such as posters, wall writings, hoardings and banners, from public spaces by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

March 21, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on March 20, 2024.

A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the Congress’ Central Election Committee met on March 20 to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats. He also mentioned that Congress will hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today to finalize the remaining seats. 

The Election Commission on March 20 asked both the Union and State governments to remove all unauthorised political advertisements, such as posters, wall writings, hoardings and banners, from public spaces like railway stations, bus stands, airports and government buses.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections 

In other news, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on March 20 named six candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls

The EC on March 20 directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to take immediate appropriate action on the complaint filed by the DMK against the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje while addressing reporters in Bengaluru. 

Here are the latest updates from across the country on the upcoming elections: 

  • March 21, 2024 07:42
    Uncertainty continues in A.P. BJP over allocation of seats and list of candidates

    Uncertainty continues to prevail in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre and leaders over the constituencies they will be contesting.

    BJP State president D. Purandeswari was summoned to New Delhi to “finalise the candidates and constituencies a day ago. But, there has no been no progress so far,” say party sources. Read more

  • March 21, 2024 07:36
    Police step up vigil over Delhi’s borders, social media

    The Delhi police arrested a 22-year-old Haryana resident for trying to smuggle 20 cartons of liquor into the city, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The vehicle used to transport the liquor was also seized.

    The police have intensified searching of vehicles along the city’s borders to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and cash after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the officer added. Read more

  • March 21, 2024 07:35
    Centre using full might to defeat us like in 1977 elections, says Omar Abdullah

    Terming the current political scenario similar to that of 1977, National Conference Vice President Mr. Abdullah said, “In 1977 too, the Janata Party was joined by local parties and religious leaders to defeat us. The results are before us. Let the A team and the B team (of the BJP) join hands. We are prepared for this test. We are ready for the elections.” 

    Mr. Abdullah accused New Delhi of “using its full might to defeat the NC” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Every time it is a tough game. In the last elections, militancy was used against us to sideline NC. None of the elections are easy. I contested elections in 1998-99 amid boycott calls (by separatists and militants),” Mr. Abdullah said. Read more

  • March 21, 2024 07:30
    Samajwadi Party calls Apna Dal faction’s decision to contest three Lok Sabha seats in U.P. as ‘unilateral’

    The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), led by Krishna Patel, a Samajwadi Party (SP) ally, on March 20 announced its decision of contesting the Phulpur, Mirzapur, and Kaushambi Parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Read more

  • March 21, 2024 07:27
    Remove all unauthorised political advertisements from public spaces, EC tells Centre, States

    With the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha election on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct has kicked in. In a letter to all States and Union Territories on the same day, the poll body asked them to ensure strict compliance of its instructions regarding removal of political advertisements from government, public and private property. Read more

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / national elections / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / election / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.