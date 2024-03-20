GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People urged to report poll code violations in Andhra Pradesh

March 20, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Former State Election Commissioner and member of the Citizens’ Forum for Democracy (CFD) N. Ramesh Kumar on March 19 urged people in Andhra Pradesh to ‘be a defender of democracy’ and download E Vigil app and post incidents of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to it.

Sharing his own experience, he said he had captured the image of a 60-foot cutout of the ruling YSR Congress Party in Ambedkar Konaseema district, while he was on his way to Tanuku.

He said all the vehicles passing by the route were checked at the Jonnada bridge, but this particular cut-out, adjacent to the Godavari bridge on the river embankment and dominating the National Highway, was left untouched by the mobile checking team.

He said already there was a wide ranging criticism that ration vans were still carrying the visage of the Chief Minister and various certificates issued by E Seva also carried his image. “We can do nothing about school bags, survey stones and passbooks. When personality cult is promoted at State’s cost, these avoidable aberrations arise,” he said.

Informing that he had captured ‘this code violation’ on E Vigil, he urged people to do the same.

