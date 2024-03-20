GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bihar leader Pappu Yadav merges Jan Adhikar Party with Congress

Yadav had called on Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, fuelling speculations of a realignment with the party

March 20, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jan Adhikar Party president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. File

Jan Adhikar Party president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bihar leader Pappu Yadav on March 20 formally merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Indian National Congress and formally joined the party at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

His wife, Ranjeet Ranjan, is a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress. 

Earlier, Mr. Yadav had called on Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, fuelling speculations of a realignment with the party which had fielded him from Madhepura in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The RJD headlines the Mahaghatbandhan in Bihar, which also comprises the Congress and three Left parties CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M) as its alliance partners.

Also Read | Rashtriya Janata Dal authorises Lalu Prasad to decide Lok Sabha candidates, new allies

Mr. Yadav launched the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in 2015 after he was expelled from RJD for alleged anti-party activities.

(With PTI inputs)

