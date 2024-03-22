Lok Sabha elections live updates | Do not send ‘Viksat Bharat’ messages, says Election Commission

March 22, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

A compliance report has been demanded from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Sources said complaints were received that ‘Viksat Bharat’ messages highlighting the government’s initiatives are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the election on March 16 and the Model Code of Conduct coming into force thereafter.

Complaints had been made by many Opposition parties claiming that the message amounted to a violation of the MCC. The Trinamool Congress and the Congress were among those who filed complaints with the ECI. In response, the Ministry informed the EC that though the letters were sent out before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations, the sources told The Hindu .

