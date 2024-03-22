GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha elections live updates | Do not send ‘Viksat Bharat’ messages, says Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) directed the Centre to immediately halt sending “Viksit Bharat Sampark” messages on WhatsApp to the electorate.

March 22, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Real-time monitoring of flying squad and static surveillance teams using GPS technology at the election control room, Ripon building in Chennai.

Real-time monitoring of flying squad and static surveillance teams using GPS technology at the election control room, Ripon building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A compliance report has been demanded from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Sources said complaints were received that ‘Viksat Bharat’ messages highlighting the government’s initiatives are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the election on March 16 and the Model Code of Conduct coming into force thereafter.

Here’s the full schedule of the elections

Complaints had been made by many Opposition parties claiming that the message amounted to a violation of the MCC. The Trinamool Congress and the Congress were among those who filed complaints with the ECI. In response, the Ministry informed the EC that though the letters were sent out before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations, the sources told The Hindu .

Also read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates - March 21

Here are updates from across the country on the upcoming elections: 

  • March 22, 2024 08:17
    BJP’s attempts to poach CPI(M) discontents in Kerala remains an elusive holy grail

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s Kerala unit has attracted a motley crew of disaffected Congress leaders and workers to its fold. However, the elusive political holy grail for the BJP is a defection from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to its side.

    The BJP has left no stone unturned to break the jinx and gain a propaganda advantage over the CPI(M) at the 2024 Lok Sabha election hustings. Read more

  • March 22, 2024 07:41
    No alliance with Apna Dal (K) for Lok Sabha election: Akhilesh Yadav

    The Samajwadi Party does not have any alliance with the Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) for the 2024 parliamentary election, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.

    His declaration comes a day after the Apna Dal (K) unilaterally announced that it would contest three Lok Sabha seats as part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Uttar Pradesh. The SP is the largest member of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in U.P. ​Read more

  • March 22, 2024 07:41
    BJP fields Annamalai from Coimbatore, Murugan from Nilgiris

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday fielded some of its prominent leaders, including State president K. Annamalai, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. The party released its first list of nine candidates. Overall, the BJP, which is heading an alliance, will enter the fray in 20 seats in the State. ​Read more

  • March 22, 2024 07:39
    ECI asks MeitY to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messages over WhatsApp

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat Sampark” messaging over WhatsApp

    A compliance report in the matter has been demanded immediately from MeitY. ​Read more

