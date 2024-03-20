GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK ropes in DMDK, Puthiya Tamizhagam, SDPI; releases first list of candidates

Tenkasi, a SC reserved constituency, has been allotted to Puthiya Tamizhagamthe, while SDPI has been given Dindigul; reports indicate the DMDK has been given five seats

March 20, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, released the first list of party candidates contesting for the Parliamentary elections

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, released the first list of party candidates contesting for the Parliamentary elections | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 announced that it had, under its fold, roped in many parties such as the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Puthiya Tamizhagam, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Puratchi Bharatham and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Disclosing this while releasing the first list of candidates, Mr Palaniswami told reporters that many other smaller orgnaisations had also expressed their support for his party. 

Lok Sabha polls | PMK will regret its alliance with BJP after elections: AIADMK leader
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami seen with Nellai Mubarak of the SDPI after the signing of a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, in Chennai, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami seen with Nellai Mubarak of the SDPI after the signing of a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, in Chennai, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

A party press release stated that Tenkasi, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Dindigul had been allotted to the Puthiya Tamizhagam and the SDPI respectively. Though the number of seats allotted to the DMDK was not yet made known officially, television media reports indicate that five seats have been given. 

Asked whether the PMK-BJP alliance had caused disappointment, especially as PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the help of the AIADMK a few years ago, Mr. Palaniswami replied in the negative. “The AIADMK is an organisation that stands on its own feet. If others come to us for an alliance, we are happy. If they do not come, we are still happy.”

When asked about most of the candidates in the first list being new faces, the AIADMK leader acknowledged this and emphasised that they were well qualified. In the event of their election, they would raise people’s issues “effectively” in the Lok Sabha, he added. 

AIADMK-BJP are in secret alliance, I.N.D.I.A. bloc is working to defeat them: T.N. CM Stalin

Parrying a question on the electoral prospects of the BJP-led alliance, he replied that his party, which was more than 50 years old, had been in power in the State for about 30 years.  In 2014, by going it alone, it recorded a “historic victory” by bagging 37 seats. “It is up to the people to decide during elections,” Mr Palaniswami observed. 

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami seen with K. Krishnasamy, founder of Puthiya Tamilagam after the signing of a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, in Chennai, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami seen with K. Krishnasamy, founder of Puthiya Tamilagam after the signing of a seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, in Chennai, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

To another question as to whether his party had been left alone in the fray, the former Chief Minister responded saying: “We are confident of our own strength. We believe in the people’s support. We are not running the party on the basis of what social media says. Our alliance is with the people.”

Mr. Palaniswami also pointed out that the DMK-led front, despite having 38 MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, had not fulfilled any of its assurances to the people. 

