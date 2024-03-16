  • causing tension between castes, religious or linguistic communities
  • appealing to caste or communal feeling for securing votes
  • using places of worship for election propaganda
  • bribing/intimidating/impersonating voters
  • canvassing within 100 metres of polling booths
  • transporting voters to and from polling stations
  • disrupting public meetings
  • serving or distributing liquor on polling day
  • holding public meetings 48 hours prior to closing of polls