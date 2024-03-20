DKS terms Manjunath’s contest on BJP ticket ‘suicidal attempt’ by JD(S)

March 20, 2024 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar took a dig at cardiac surgeon C.N. Manjunath, who is also son-in-law of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, for his electoral entry through the BJP in Bengaluru Rural constituency and termed it as the “first suicide attempt” by the JD(S).

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said the JD(S) has some support base in Bengaluru Rural constituency and the party should not have surrendered itself to the BJP while entering into an alliance with it. “When former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda allowed his son-in-law to contest elections on the BJP symbol, then it’s the first suicide attempt by the JD(S),” he said.

“I did not expect this. But the JD(S) has faced a major embarrassment by allowing Dr. Manjunath to contest elections on the BJP ticket, the KPCC chief said and criticised the JD(S) decision of allowing Dr. Manjuanth to contest on the BJP ticket in Bengaluru Rural against D.K. Suresh, Congress MP.

A few days ago, Mr. Suresh had taken a jibe at Dr. Manjunath for contesting on the BJP ticket and asked if Mr. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law had realised that the JD(S) was “not good enough” to contest Lok Sabha elections against the Congress.