Lok Sabha polls | Polling to be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Tamil Nadu on April 19

March 20, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, issued the notification for the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19. As per the notification polling will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. on April 19, in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one constituency in Puducherry.

Phase 1 polling across the country will cover 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the country.

The filing of nominations for candidates will start on March 20, and the last date for nomination filing will be March 27 in Tamil Nadu. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28. March 30 is to be the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Counting on June 4

As on January 22, Tamil Nadu has a total of 6.19 crore electors, including 3.15 crore women, 3.05 crore men and over 8,200 from the third gender, according to a presentation made by the Election Commission last month.

The ruling DMK has finalised its seat sharing with its allies and will release its list of candidates for the 21 constituencies it is contesting in, on March 20. The Opposition AIADMK is likely to finalise its seat sharing talks with its alliance, and has released its list of its first set of candidates. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also likely to finalise its seat sharing talks soon.

The Election Commission’s notification can be accessed here.