Electoral bond data: Who gave the most and which party got how much in the last two years

March 20, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The Data Point published on March 19 listed the companies that purchased bonds and the parties that encashed them in the first two years between April 12, 2019 and April 19, 2021. The following tables look at the share of bonds purchased and encashed in the last two years between July 2, 2021 and January 24, 2024, for which information is currently available in the public domain. On March 14, the Election Commission of India disclosed the list of donors who purchased electoral bonds and the political parties that encashed them. On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the State Bank of India to make a “complete disclosure” of electoral bonds data including their unique hidden serial numbers by Thursday. The numbers that link the purchasers and the donors are awaited.

July 2021-January 2022

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between July 2, 2021 and January 10, 2022. It also looks at the parties that got the highest share of the electoral bonds encashed between July 9, 2021 and January 24, 2022. This period coincides with the State elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services bought ₹435 crore worth of electoral bonds (22% in total purchases in the period), followed by Qwik Supply Chain (11.9%) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.*(8.6%). In case of parties, the BJP encashed ₹742.2 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period (37.5% of the bonds encashed), followed by the All India Trinamool Congress at 24%.

April 2022-April 2023

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between April 2, 2022 and April 12, 2023. It also looks at the parties that got the highest share of the electoral bonds encashed between April 6, 2022 and April 26, 2023. This period coincides with the State elections in Himachal Gujarat, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Karnataka.

Future Gaming and Hotel Service bought ₹478 crore worth of electoral bonds (12.7% in total purchases in the period), followed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.*(8.8%) and Vedanta (4.1%). In case of parties, the BJP encashed ₹1,628 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period (43.2% of the bonds encashed), followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at 16.5%.

July 2023-November 2023

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between July 3, 2023 and November 20, 2023. It also looks at the parties that got the highest share of the electoral bonds encashed between July 7, 2023 and December 4, 2023. This period coincides with the State elections in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, M.P., Rajasthan and Telangana.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.* bought ₹235 crore worth of electoral bonds (7.9% in total purchases in the period), followed by its subsidiary Western Up Power Transmission (6.4%) and Future Gaming and Hotel Services (4.5%). In case of parties, the BJP encashed ₹1,149.3 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period (38.7% of the bonds encashed), followed by the Congress at 20.3%.

January 2024

The table looks at the companies/individuals with the highest share in total electoral bonds purchased between January 3, 2024 and January 11, 2024. It also looks at the parties that got the highest share of the electoral bonds encashed between January 8, 2024 and January 24, 2024, just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections.

Future Gaming and Hotel Service bought ₹63 crore worth of electoral bonds (11% in total purchases in the period), followed by Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd. (8.7%) and Bharti Airtel (8.7%). In case of parties, the BJP encashed ₹202 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period (35.4% of the bonds encashed), followed by the All India Trinamool Congress at 22.9%.

Source: Election Commission of India

