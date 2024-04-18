GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Campaigning ends for first phase of polls

Election Commission of India has halted the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to Cooch Behar on April 18-19

April 18, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP supporters during the roadshow of Union Minister and party candidate from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency Arjun Ram Meghwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. All electioneering and campaigning activities have come to an end in constituencies that go to the polls in the first phase on April 19

BJP supporters during the roadshow of Union Minister and party candidate from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency Arjun Ram Meghwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. All electioneering and campaigning activities have come to an end in constituencies that go to the polls in the first phase on April 19 | Photo Credit: ANI

Election Commission of India has halted the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to Cooch Behar on April 18-19. ECI sources said the decision was taken as it was violative of MCC and would have disturbed poll officials on the eve of elections.

For the full schedule of the elections, click here. 

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities have come to an end, and strict regulations have come into force across all 102 constituencies casting their first votes this poll season. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

For updates on April 17, click here.

Here are the latest updates:

  • April 18, 2024 01:00
    In Udhampur, it’s the BJP’s Hindutva versus ‘hurt Dogra pride’

    It’s a high octane contest in Udhampur-Doda, one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Udhampur-Doda votes in first phase on April 19. For the first time, the reach and appeal of the BJP’s Hindutva agenda will be tested here after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. That is set against “hurt Dogra pride”, represented by the chequered personality of Chaudhary Lal Singh.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 18, 2024 00:59
    Ghulam Nabi Azad backs out of race from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

    The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday decided against contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. However, no reasons were cited for the decision.

    DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 18, 2024 00:58
    Campaigning ends for 102 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha polls

    Political parties held their last rallies in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 17 as campaigning came to an end for the first phase of the general election. Voting will be held in these seats, scattered across 21 States and Union Territories, on April 19. 

    While the BJP based its campaign on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition INDIA bloc targeted the ruling party by raising issues such as unemployment, farmers’ distress, and price rise.

    Read the full story here.

