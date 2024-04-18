Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Campaigning ends for first phase of polls

April 18, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Election Commission of India has halted the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to Cooch Behar on April 18-19. ECI sources said the decision was taken as it was violative of MCC and would have disturbed poll officials on the eve of elections.

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities have come to an end, and strict regulations have come into force across all 102 constituencies casting their first votes this poll season. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Here are the latest updates: