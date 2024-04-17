GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ghulam Nabi Azad backs out of race from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

April 17, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR:

The Hindu Bureau
Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offers sweets to security personnel on the occasion of Ram Navami in Jammu on April 17, 2024.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offers sweets to security personnel on the occasion of Ram Navami in Jammu on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday decided against contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. However, no reasons were cited for the decision.

DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, the party had nominated Mr. Azad for the seat. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference’s (NC) Mian Altaf are in the fray. The BJP has not fielded any candidate from the constituency, which has significant voters from Pahari and Gujjar communities. 

“I thank my party leadership for nominating me as a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. It is an honour for me that I have been given a chance to serve the people of Jammu Kashmir,” said Advocate Parray.

The polling will be held on May 7.

General Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

