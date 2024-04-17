GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | 8 Union Ministers, 2 former CMs, one ex-Governor in fray in phase 1

Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal and Jitendra Singh are among them

April 17, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India, ahead of country's general elections, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

With the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, political campaigns, rallies and roadshows have reached a crescendo with political parties attacking candidates over guarantees, religion, corruption, and more. 

Ahead of the scheduled polling for the Lok Sabha polls, to commence at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024, all electioneering and campaigning activities are to come to an end, and strict regulations are set to come into force across all 102 constituencies casting their first votes this poll season. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

On the campaigning front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Agartala and Nalbari, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings in Karnataka. 

ALSO READ | A referendum on India’s future

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them. 

For the full schedule of the elections, click here. 

For updates on April 16, click here.

Follow the latest updates here:

  • April 17, 2024 13:17
    Uttar Pradesh | There will be a clean sweep of the INDIA bloc from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur: Akhilesh Yadav

    Asserting that “winds of change” are blowing across Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the State. “Today we are sitting in Ghaziabad. There will be a clean sweep of the INDIA bloc over the BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur,” he said. 

    “They (BJP) made claims of ‘double engine’ [government at the Centre and State], look at their hoardings now, their candidates are missing and only a single person is there. After the polls, that person on the hoardings will also disappear,” he said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “They have only one slogan to lie and loot. Lying has become their identity,” he added. Mr. Yadav made the remarks during a joint press conference with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 17, their first this election season. Read the report here.

  • April 17, 2024 12:57
    Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019, guarantee in 2024: PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024.

    Addressing an election rally at the Borkura ground here, he said that the birth celebrations of Lord Ram were being held in the temple at Ayodhya after 500 years with a ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony.

    Earlier in the day, Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival would be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple. 

    ‘’We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram,” the PM said at the rally. The Prime Minister said that free ration will be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 12:55
    BJP MP Karadi Sanganna joins Congress

    BJP MP Karadi Sanganna on Wednesday joined the Congress.

    The two-time MP from Koppal has been upset with the BJP leadership for not giving him a ticket to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

    Sanganna was welcomed into the party fold by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief. 

  • April 17, 2024 12:55
    Home voting turns into health camp for elderly in remote Arunachal villages

    Distance had prevented geriatric voters in Kra-Daadi district from walking to polling booths and the nearest health centre for decades. 

    Sending a medical team along with polling personnel to provide home voting service to geriatric electors and persons with disabilities (PwDs) was a last-minute decision by the district’s Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer Sunny K. Singh.

    The medical team comprising nursing officer Takhe Manju, ophthalmic assistant Koj Minu, and laboratory technician Ajay Singh was tagged along with the election team under the presumption that the targeted home voters might not have had access to healthcare in recent times. 

    Read the whole story here.
  • April 17, 2024 12:28
    In Bihar, Congress candidate Ajit Sharma is wealthiest, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav has 41 criminal cases

    Out of a total of 50 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls on 5 seats in the second phase in Bihar, the Congress candidate from Bhagalpur Ajit Sharma is the wealthiest. In contrast, the Independent candidate from the Purnea seat Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has a maximum number of 41 criminal cases lodged against him.

    According to the latest Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, out of a total of 50 candidates, 24% (12) have declared criminal cases against them with the Independent candidate from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav topping the list with 41 cases. The heavyweight Pappu Yadav was also accused in the murder of CPIM leader and four-time MLA from Purnea Ajit Sarkar. Mr. Sarkar was murdered in broad daylight in June 1998 allegedly by Pappu Yadav and his gang members. 

    Read the whole story here.
  • April 17, 2024 12:14
    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from Kantabanji and Hinjili

    The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced the candidature of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Balangir district. Mr. Patnaik will contest the election from two Assembly seats - Hinjili, his traditional seat in his home district of Ganjam and now Kantabanji. 

  • April 17, 2024 12:12
    Campaigning reaches top gear in Chalakudy

    Campaigning by key fronts in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency has peaked ahead of the polling on April 26.

    The Left Democratic Front (LDF) released its manifesto for the constituency on Tuesday. The promises include aero city centred around the Cochin International Airport, a satellite industrial hub at Koratty, and a master plan for coastal development. 

    Industries Minister P. Rajeeve released the manifesto by handing over a copy to Alice, wife of late actor and MP Innocent. The aero city project envisages a multi-purpose space for promotion of commerce, tourism, education and health. On Tuesday, LDF candidate C. Raveendranath toured various places in Kodungalloor.

    Read the whole report here.
  • April 17, 2024 11:42
    Former Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy joins BJP

    Former Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar here, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy joined the BJP on Wednesday.

    He had quit the Congress after being denied a ticket to contest the Assembly elections last year. 

    He was welcomed into the party fold by BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, among other leaders. 

    Read here.
  • April 17, 2024 11:41
    8 Union Ministers, two former CMs, one ex-governor in fray in first phase of LS polls

    Eight Union Ministers, two former Chief Ministers and one ex-Governor are among those who are set to test their electoral fate in the first phase of elections on April 19 when 102 seats across 21 States and Union Territories will go to polls.

    Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is seeking a hat-trick of wins from the Nagpur seat. 

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting from the Arunachal West seat. The 52-year-old has represented the constituency thrice since 2004. 

    Sarbanada Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is seeking a return to Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh in Assam. 

    Muzaffarnagar, known for its intricate caste dynamics, is witnessing a three-cornered electoral battle, with Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan locked in competition against Samajwadi Party’s Harindra Malik and BSP candidate Dara Singh Prajapati.

    Jitendra Singh, a two-time parliamentarian and a Junior Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, is aiming for a hat-trick in Udhampur.

    Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member who replaced sitting MP Balak Nath, is in a contest with sitting Congress MLA Lalit Yadav, who belongs to Matsya region of Alwar district in Rajasthan and enjoys the support of the Yadav community.

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is pitted against former Congress Minister Govind Ram Meghwl from Bikaner parliamentary seat in Rajasthan. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 11:35
    Unemployment key issue in Porbandar LS seat, but voters say they’re pinning hopes on Mandaviya

    This is Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s maiden Lok Sabha election, but political experts and voters feel he can easily win the Porbandar seat in his home State Gujarat, despite the electorate facing some key issues like unemployment.

    Their logic is simple. They believe that being a minister in the Narendra Modi government, BJP leader Mr. Mandaviya can resolve their woes.

    Mr. Mandaviya is pitted against Congress’ Lalit Vasoya, a former MLA, who belongs to the Patidar community like the Union Minister. 

    New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_04_2024_000075B)

    Political analyst Jayesh Joshi said, “Mr. Mandaviya’s biggest strength is that he is a Minister in the Modi government. People would think he can raise their issues more effectively through his position. People hope their issues will be resolved if Mr. Mandaviya is elected,” he said. 

    Patidars dominate in this seat with nearly 4 lakh voters. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 11:11
    Gorkhaland demand | Electoral fortune in Darjeeling hinges on permanent political solution to this long-pending issue

    Amid a new political alignment in Darjeeling, the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland is back in focus and electoral fortune of parties hinges on promises of a permanent political solution to the long-pending issue.

    Although a separate Gorkhaland state resonated as a major issue in all elections till 2014, it took a backseat in the 2019 polls. Parties, including the indigenous Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and GNLF, then emphasised on development and restoration of democracy in the region. Politics in the hills has seen many changes in the last six years.

    The GJM, once a dominant force in the area, has become a significantly weakened political entity. 

    Read the full story here.
  • April 17, 2024 10:59
    15 ‘crorepati’ candidates in fray for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

    Of the 35 candidates in the fray for the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam going to the polls on April 19, fifteen are ‘crorepati’ with the richest being independent woman candidate Diluwara Begum Chowdhury from the Kaziranga seat. 

    Five BJP candidates, three of Congress, two of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), one each of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP) and three independents have assets over Rs one crore, according to the affidavits filed by candidates. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 10:57
    AAP launches ‘AAP ka Ram Rajya’ website to highlight Kejriwal govt’s work

    AAP on Wednesday launched its “AAP Ka RamRajya” website to showcase the party’s concept of “Ram Rajya”, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to realise the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital.

    The website launch came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be held on Friday, and coincided with the Ram Navami festival being celebrated in several parts of the country.

    During a joint press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the website will showcase AAP’s concept of “Ram Rajya” as well as the work done by the party’s governments.

    “Chief Minister Kejriwal accomplished wonderful things -- good schools, mohalla clinics, free water and electricity and free bus rides for women -- in the last 10 years for realising ‘Ram Rajya’,” Mr. Singh said.

    This is the first time that Mr. Kejriwal is not among his people on Ram Navami, Mr. Singh said and alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister was sent to jail in a “baseless” case based on statements from “false” witnesses. 

  • April 17, 2024 10:45
    MLAs from eastern Nagaland appeal to people not to abstain from LS polls

    A day after ENPO reiterated its decision not to take part in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections until its demand for a separate state carved out of Nagaland is fulfilled, all 20 legislators from the eastern part of the State appealed to the people to participate in the polls.

    Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU), in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, said as elected representatives of the people, they are mindful of the resentment over not fulfilling the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand but abstention from the Lok Sabha polls would hinder the progress of the talks.

    The lone Lok Sabha seat in the State will go to polls on April 19. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 10:34
    I consider youth to be my voters”: Mizoram independent candidate Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte

    Exuding confidence in winning the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate, Lal Hriatrenga Chhangte said on Wednesday that he considered youth as his voters who want to have a dynamic MP who can bring employment and career opportunities for them. 

    Mr. Chhangte told ANI that the State government cannot create jobs for youth, and that’s why they look for jobs outside the State. 

    “I consider youth to be my voters. Young and educated voters here want to have a dynamic MP who can bring employment and future career opportunities to them. The State government is largely dependent on the Centre. It has none of its own resources or funds. Mizo people have Chinese looks but have Indian passports. These two combinations take them around the world. Youth looking for employment outside Mizoram is a welcome part of my own because the state government’s dependence on the central government cannot create employment opportunities for them. They should work outside and pump in money in the State,” he said. 

    ANI

  • April 17, 2024 10:30
    Mahe to have women manage all polling stations

    Mahe shares all its cultural traits with Kerala, yet does not share the vibrant political situation of the State. It may come as a shock for the common people in Kerala that the CPI(M), the ruling party in the State, and its arch rival the Indian National Congress have put forth a single candidate against the Bharatiya Janata Party here. More so, one cannot find a poster of any political party or otherwise in this erstwhile French territory that is now an assembly constituency under the Puducherry Lok Sabha segment.

    However it is not the seemingly one sided political battle, between the incumbent MP, V.Vaidyalingam of the INDIA bloc and Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A.Namassivayam of the NDA, that is going to mark Mahe in the pages of history this time, but the 140 women polling officers.

    Sandwiched between Kannur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, this district of the Union Territory of Puducherry barely has an area of 9 sq.km.. There are 31,038 voters and 31 polling stations, all of which will be completely managed by women polling officers in the Lok Sabha polls. 

    Interesting, right? Read more here.

  • April 17, 2024 10:03
    Tea and identity politics dominate the first phase of elections in West Bengal

    The economic woes of the tea gardens and their workers, and the identity politics of the Rajbangshi community are likely to be key issues determining the electoral choices of voters in three constituencies along the northern fringes of West Bengal which will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all three seats — Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri — in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has gained considerable ground since then and is now posing a stiff challenge in the region. Campaigning for the first phase ends on Wednesday, April 17. 

    Read the whole story here.
  • April 17, 2024 09:40
    Election Commission issues notice to BRS chief KCR over his remarks on Congress

    The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samiti President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over his “derogatory” remarks for the Congress Party in a press conference. 

    Acting on the complaint of Congress leader G. Niranjan, the Election Commission noted that KCR had violated the Model Code of Conduct in his press meeting in Sircilla on April 5 while criticising the Congress party. 

    The Commission also noted that KCR was issued several advisories and instructions even earlier regarding his speech. 

    ANI

  • April 17, 2024 09:22
    Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings at Mandya and Kolar in Karnataka on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    According to Congress sources, he is scheduled to land in Bengaluru around 1:20 p.m. from where he will go to Mandya by a chopper and address a poll rally at around 2:10 p.m. He will then fly to Kolar to address a public meeting at around 4 p.m.

    It is his first visit to the State after the poll schedule was announced a month ago. 

    PTI

  • April 17, 2024 09:16
    In Bastar’s poll ring, it’s a survivor versus a newbie

    In life, and in politics, Kawasi Lakhma is a survivor. In his public meetings, the 70-year-old Congress candidate from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, and a six-time MLA from the Konta Assembly segment, reminds his audience about his longevity in politics.

    “I became an MLA the last time, I will win the next time too. I will remain an MLA till the time I am alive. But will you make me an MP or not,” he asks at one such public meeting in Jagdalpur city. In the Assembly election last November when nine ministers of the erstwhile Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government lost, Mr. Lakhma was an exception although he scraped home by just 1,981 votes.

    Having dubbed the election in Bastar as a “Narendra Modi versus Kawasi Lakhma contest” minutes ago, he also touches upon several issues – from deforestation to railway services and reservations to electoral bonds – and makes the sound of an EVM that leaves those gathered in splits. He says he will go to Delhi to raise Bastar’s voice.

    His speeches and rustic ways find more traction in the interior areas of his home constituency and areas like Bijapur. But the electoral challenge is formidable though he is up against a relatively inexperienced Mahesh Kashyap of the BJP. In a battle that commentators are calling a close contest, Mr. Lakhma is also fighting recent electoral history, the organisational might and Hindutva consolidation attempts of the BJP.

    To read the whole story, click here.

  • April 17, 2024 08:49
    Digital atlas, data points, and heat maps to boost voter participation in Puducherry

    The digital atlas developed by the Elections Department using Geographical Information System (GIS) tools has mapped at least 185 polling booths across the Union Territory that registered less than 75% voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    The data is being used to recalibrate election awareness campaigns to maximise polling in the Lok Sabha election on April 19. These low electoral participation pockets have been at the centre of intensified Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives over the past few weeks.

    With the electorate in the Union Territory, which has 30 Assembly constituencies, pegged at 10,23,699 voters, the overarching theme of the Elections Department is 100% ethical with informed voting and carbon-neutral, sustainable elections. 

    Read the whole story here.
  • April 17, 2024 08:30
    Congress has not won Lok Sabha seat in Bengaluru after 1999, but hopeful of turning the tide in 2024

    Congress has not won a Lok Sabha seat in Bengaluru city after 1999. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all the Lok Sabha seats in the city since 2004 — two seats in 2004, and three since 2009 after delimitation of seats in 2008.

    This has been the case even when Congress outdid the BJP in Assembly polls thrice — 2004, 2013 and 2018 — indicating a schism in voter’s preferences in Bengaluru for the State and Centre. 

    To learn more about this pattern, click here to read the whole story.
  • April 17, 2024 08:12
    Caste faultlines re-emerge in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

    The changing colours of symbols and flag positions during an election tell a story. At the Rashtriya Lok Dal head office near the bustling Mahavir Chowk in Muzaffarnagar, the party’s green and white flag is flying above the Bharatiya Janata Party’s flag. At the recent roadshow of RLD chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh and the BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan, the saffron party’s lotus symbol took on unusual shades of green and white.

    It appears that the BJP is allowing its small but influential partner to take the lead in this critical constituency in western Uttar Pradesh that it won by a whisker in 2019, when Mr. Balyan defeated Mr. Singh’s father and the RLD’s then-supremo Ajit Singh, who was then a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, by only 6,500 votes. 

    To read the whole story,click here.

  • April 17, 2024 07:51
    Modi accuses Trinamool of preventing Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of preventing Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal and termed the Calcutta High Court’s ruling that allowed a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Howrah as “victory of truth”.

    “Like always, Trinamool has tried to prevent Ram Navami celebrations here. They tried all the conspiracies. But the truth has emerged victorious. Court has given permission and tomorrow the processions of Ram Navami will begin,” the Prime Minister said, while addressing a rally at Balurghat.

    Ram Navami will be observed on Wednesday and there have been instances of communal flare-ups in the State during the festival over the past few years. Leaders of both the BJP and the Trinamool had been involved in Ram Navami processions in the past. 

    Read the whole story here.
  • April 17, 2024 07:26
    Karadi Sanganna quits BJP; speculated to join Congress

    Ending days of speculation, two-time Member of Parliament from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, who has been upset with the BJP high command for not giving the party ticket to contest the election this time, submitted his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership and also from the party’s primary membership on Tuesday. 

    “I have tendered my resignation as the BJP has hurt my self-respect and honour. Though the party has failed to recognise my service and good work, the people of my constituency [Koppal] are with me,” he said. Mr. Sanganna, it is speculated, would join the Congress. 

    Read more here.
  • April 17, 2024 07:03
    With 3,726 polling stations, Chennai has the highest number in T.N.

    Chennai district has 3,726 polling stations, the highest among districts in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on April 19. There are a total of 68,321 polling stations across the State, including 177 auxiliary polling stations that have been created in 19 districts.

    Tiruvallur district has 3,687, the second-highest number of polling stations in the State followed by Salem (3,260) and Coimbatore (3,096), according to figures available with the Election Commission of India. 

    To learn more about polling stations in the State,click here.

  • April 17, 2024 01:25
    Brinda takes exception to Rahul contesting from Wayanad

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Tuesday came down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for contesting Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad.

    “If the Congress was trying to defeat the BJP at the Centre, should he contest against the Left Front?” Ms. Karat asked. The Congress was keeping mum on the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in its election manifesto, she said.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 17, 2024 01:23
    Where is Nitish Kumar? Why is BJP not inviting him to its rallies: Tejashwi

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on April 16 questioned the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the BJP’s election rallies in the State.

    The former Deputy Chief Minister made the remark while referring to the absence of Mr. Kumar, the JD(U) president, from rallies addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gaya and Purnea earlier in the day.

    “Where is Nitish Kumar ji? Why is the BJP not inviting him to its rallies? He could not be seen at either rally of the PM on Tuesday. I still have respect for the CM... BJP, which is his current ally, needs to come clean on the matter,” Mr. Yadav, whose RJD lost power after Kumar’s return to the NDA in January, told reporters here in the evening.

    Read the full story here.

  • April 17, 2024 01:21
    Supreme Court says EVMs are accurate unless they are maligned by human bias

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday disagreed with the idea of a return to paper ballots to restore the “little man’s” confidence in the electoral process, saying machines give “absolutely accurate results” unless human bias maligns them.

    “Human weaknesses, including bias, may lead to a problem. Machines without human intervention would give absolutely accurate results,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench, observed.

    Read the full story here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / election / Election Commission of India / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.