Unable to face me, Congress has brought in Rahul, says Kumaraswamy

April 17, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for appealing for his defeat in the elections.

The political heat is rising in Mandya with the top leaders in the Congress and the JD(S) in the land of sugar trying to woo the voters. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Mandya which was attended by the senior Congress leaders. Mr Kumaraswamy said the Congress leaders in the State have brought in Mr. Gandhi to defeat him in the elections since they have no strength to face him and therefore are holding a rally for Mr. Gandhi in Mandya.

“My victory or defeat will be decided by the people of Mandya. My defeat is not in your hands. The people have already decided to support me for the development of the constituency and for the State,” the former Chief Minister said, while addressing an election campaign at K.R. Pet.

Referring to Mr. Gandhi’s statement to fill up 30 lakh posts if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar must first fill up over 2.75 lakh posts that are lying vacant in the State government before filling up posts in the country. “First you give jobs to our people and then talk about jobs in other parts of the country,” he told the Congress.

Appealing for blessings, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I may have been born in Hassan and Ramanagara gave me political birth but Mandya gave me strength to remain in politics.”