Shivamogga MP and BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra has assets worth over ₹55.85 crore

April 18, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra owns assets and valuables worth over ₹55.85 crore, according to the affidavit he submitted along with the nomination papers.

The value of his assets has come down by ₹3 crore, compared to his affidavit on assets and liabilities filed during the previous elections held in 2019. The previous affidavit showed that he possessed assets worth ₹58.85 crore. However, the value of assets owned by his wife Tejaswini R has gone up by nearly ₹9 crore. As per the previous affidavit, she owned properties worth over ₹8.49 crore. The latest affidavit shows that she has assets worth over ₹17.86 crore.

Residential buildings and new house

The couple has residential buildings in Melarakeri, Shikaripur, Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga and Bengaluru. Raghavendra’s wife, Tejaswini, bought a house in Shivamooga in 2020, and its current market value is around ₹6.19 crore. Tejaswini owes a loan of ₹5.49 crore to her husband, Raghavendra.

Raghavendra has got gold, diamonds, silver, and precious stones worth ₹98 lakh. His wife has jewellery worth over ₹1.13 crore. Raghavendra has two cars, an Ambassador of the 1988 model and a Toyota Fortuner of 2018, besides a tractor. He has offered personal loans/advances to Fluid Power Technologies, Davalagiri Property Developers, Sahyadri Healthcare Diagonstics, Bhagath Homes Pvt Ltd, Jansi Automotive Pvt Ltd, his brother Vijayendra, his two sons, his wife, and others.

Mr. Raghavendra studied BBM at Kuvempu University.