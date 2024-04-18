GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rahul Gandhi may have to fight future poll from across oceans: Madhya Pradesh CM

The CM also claimed the BJP will win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara

April 18, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Jabalpur (MP)

PTI
Talking to reporters in Jabalpur after campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi could not save his Amethi seat in north India last time. File

Talking to reporters in Jabalpur after campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi could not save his Amethi seat in north India last time. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in the future Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have to contest an election from someplace across the oceans, as he would not find a safe seat in the country.

Talking to reporters in Jabalpur on Wednesday after campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended, Mr. Yadav said Wayanad MP Mr. Gandhi could not save his Amethi seat in north India last time.

"He used to insult our religion, insult the youth power and women. He ran away after losing the election from Uttar Pradesh (Amethi) and reached the southern state (Kerala)...in future he may have to cross the oceans and contest election from somewhere else," Mr. Yadav quipped.

The Narendra Modi Government successfully tackled Naxalism, terrorism, corruption and poverty, the BJP leader said.

"This is the highest point of Sanatan Dharma as Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only took part in the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also inaugurated a temple in Abu Dhabi," Mr. Yadav added.

The CM also claimed the BJP will win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara.

In 2019, Chhindwara was the only constituency in the State won by the Congress.

