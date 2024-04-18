GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra files his nomination papers

Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019.

April 18, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra participating in an election campaign at Kaginalli in Shikaripur taluk. File photo

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra participating in an election campaign at Kaginalli in Shikaripur taluk. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election to parliament on the BJP ticket, filed his nomination papers in Shivamogga on Thursday, April 18.

Mr. Raghavendra submitted two sets of papers to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade. His wife Tejaswini, BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik, BJP leader Bhanu Prakash, former minister Hartal Halappa, MLA Gururaj Gantiholi, MLC Rudre Gowda, and former MLA K.B. Ashok Naik accompanied him.

Raghavendra is contesting Lok Sabha election for the fourth time. He won in 2009, 2018 (by-election) and 2019. He also served as MLA of Shikaripur.

The BJP candidate took out a procession with his supporters from Ramanna Shreshthi Park on the day. Hundreds of party workers participated in the procession. Early in the day, he offered prayers at temples in the town.

Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and others are attending the public meeting organised today.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

