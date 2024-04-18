GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express offers 19% discount for first-time voters flying home to cast their votes

Bookings can be made on the airline’s mobile app and website for travel to the airport nearest to the respective constituency of the voter, between April 18 and June 1.

April 18, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Air India Express unveils #VoteAsYouAre initiative, to encourage first time voters to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. File Photo 

Air India Express unveils #VoteAsYouAre initiative, to encourage first time voters to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. File Photo  | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India Express has unveiled #VoteAsYouAre initiative, to encourage first time voters to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The airline is offering 19% off across its domestic and international network for first-time voters, between the ages of 18 and 22, flying home to cast their votes.

Bookings can be made on the airline’s mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com for travel to the airport nearest to the respective constituency of the voter, between April 18 and June 1 2024.

Offer valid across 4 fare family

Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express said, “Air India Express has always served as a catalyst for change — uniting people, places, and cultures across borders. As we gear up for our 19th anniversary, #VoteAsYouAre symbolises our commitment to empowering and galvanising the youth in shaping the future of our nation while fostering a culture of active citizenship and democratic participation. With this initiative, we want to make it easier for first-time voters to exercise their right to vote while also expressing our gratitude for their engagement in shaping the future of our country.”

The airline added that first time voters can avail this offer across the fare family of Air India Express that include four fare products — Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares), Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees) and Xpress Biz (Business Class seating with complimentary Gourmair meals & priority services). Details on how to book and conditions of the offer are listed on airindiaexpress.com.  

