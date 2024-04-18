GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress Lok Sabha nominees from Delhi visit temples on Ram Navami

April 18, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress’s Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Congress’s Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Congress Lok Sabha candidates visited temples in their respective constituencies on Wednesday to join Ram Navami festivities in the city. J.P. Agarwal, who is fighting from Chandni Chowk, offered prayers in old Delhi’s Gauri Shankar temple, while Udit Raj, the party nominee from North West Delhi, visited Sheetla Mata Mandir and Kali Mata Mandir in Nangloi.

Speaking to mediapersons after his visit to the temple, Mr. Agarwal said his party “does not need a certificate on religion from anyone”. “People are unhappy with the BJP. Everyone is raising issues like unemployment and inflation. The INDIA bloc empathises with the concerns of the people and wants to work for them,” the former Lok Sabha member said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely asked the party leadership to assign duties to party workers in the city’s seven Parliamentary constituencies. Mr. Lovely said the Congress leaders and workers will interact with people in all the Lok Sabha seats through door-to-door drives.

