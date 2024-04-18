April 18, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which are set to commence from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases as simultaneous elections also take place for four State Assemblies — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 102 Parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim will also be held on 19 April.

Also Read | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies, Assemblies going to polls in Phase 1

How to check your polling booth?

To find out the polling booth at which you are to cast your vote, you can use three different methods on the Election Commision’s (EC) website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Using the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number from your voter-ID card, you can simply enter the EPIC code, state, captcha and click on ‘Search’. The booth details will be displayed on the screen.

You can also search for your polling booth ‘By Details’. Under this, you have to enter personal details like Name, Relative’s name, date of birth, gender and district, as printed on your voter-ID card. Once you enter all these details and click on ‘Search’, your polling booth details will appear on the screen.

Another way is to search for your polling booth ‘By Mobile’. Upon entering your state and mobile number, an OTP will be generated. Once you enter that, your polling booth details will be displayed on the screen.

What is EPIC number?

Registered voters receive an Election Photo Identity Card, also known as a Voter ID card. This card contains a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code assigned by the Election Commission of India as proof of registration.

You’ll find the EPIC code printed on the front of your Voter ID card. Alternatively, you can look it up on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

Also read: How to check for your name in the voter list

The EPIC card functions as a secure and portable digital document. You can download it as a PDF to your mobile device or print it from your computer for your records.

Do’s and Don’ts on polling day