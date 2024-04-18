  • Check the voting hours at your polling booth.
  • In addition to your voter slip and EPIC card, carry an additional identification card such as Aadhar or a driving license.
  • Verify the VVPAT machine’s output linked to the EVM after pressing the button. Report any inconsistencies to the presiding officer.
  • Voters should ensure that their names figure in the voter lists in the respective polling stations.
  • Refrain from bringing your mobile phone into the EVM room. It is an offence to photograph or videograph the voting process.
  • Do not disclose to any person who you have voted for.