TMC manifesto promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families

April 17, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O’Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, on April 17, 2024.

TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O’Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The TMC on April 17 released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "these are the promises which we will fulfill as part of INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government." "We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.

The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

