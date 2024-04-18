People will vote for change, speak about ‘Coimbatore Formula’, says Annamalai

April 18, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Coimbatore

Concluding his campaign for the Lok Sabha election on Wednesday, BJP State president and candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, K. Annamalai, said that the people would speak about “Coimbatore formula” on June 4 (when results will be declared) for they would have “voted for change” despite distribution of money by some parties.

According to him, the BJP cadre and volunteers had worked hard throughout the campaign. “I believe we can break it (the distribution of money) in Coimbatore,” he said, alluding to the ‘cash for votes’ culture.

Urging people to cast their vote on Friday, he said that a change should start from Coimbatore for the formation of a government in the State by a non-Dravidian party in 2026. “I want to bring about a change,” he said, addressing a gathering of over 500 people near Hope college in Coimbatore city.

Having covered nearly 90 points on the final day of the campaign, he reiterated his promises for Coimbatore, including setting up of a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency. “There is a need to rebuild this city and the elected candidate should be able to do it.”

He alleged that right from the Chief Minister, every one in the DMK were lying. Their manifesto for Coimbatore promises what the State government would do for the city if a DMK MP was elected. “That is why we are saying that the DMK looks at Coimbatore in a step-motherly way,” he said.

The BJP leader said that this was an election to vote beyond parties, religion and caste. After the second phase, there might not be anyone in the INDIA bloc to even work on the field for the remaining phases, he contended.

Mr. Annamalai had started his campaign in the morning after offering tributes to a photo of Hindu Munnani leader Sasi Kumar, who was murdered near GN Mills in the city.

Vanathi Srinivasan, the Coimbatore south MLA, said the constituency would get more development opportunities if Mr. Annamalai represented it in Parliament.