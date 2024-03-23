March 23, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which are set to commence from April 19, will see the country vote in seven phases as simultaneous elections also take place for four State Assemblies — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 102 Parliamentary constituencies in 21 States and Union Territories (UTs) will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. The last date of nominations in Phase 1 for all 20 States and UTs other than Bihar is March 27. For Bihar, it is March 28 due to a festival.

Voters can check their polling booth at the Election Commission of India’s website here

Here is the full list of constituencies that go to poll on April 19, 2024:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- Andaman and Nicobar Islands Arunachal Pradesh- Arunachal East, Arunachal West * Assam- Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat Bihar- Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui Chhattisgarh-Bastar Jammu and Kashmir- Udhampur Lakshadweep- Lakshadweep Madhya Pradesh- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara Maharashtra- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara - Gondiya, Gadchiroli - Chimur, Chandrapur Manipur- Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur (Outer Manipur constituency alone will have elections on two days.) Meghalaya- Shillong, Tura Mizoram- Mizoram Nagaland- Nagaland Puducherry- Puducherry Rajasthan- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Sikkim- Sikkim * Tamil Nadu- Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari Tripura- Tripura West Uttarakhand- Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar Uttar Pradesh- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit West Bengal- Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

* The States of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will also witness simultaneous single-phase Assembly Polls on the same date (April 19, 2024). The Phase 1 Assembly elections follow the same schedule as the Lok Sabha elections, except polls will be counted on June 2.