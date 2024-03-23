  1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
  2. Arunachal Pradesh- Arunachal East, Arunachal West *
  3. Assam- Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat
  4. Bihar- Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui
  5. Chhattisgarh-Bastar
  6. Jammu and Kashmir- Udhampur
  7. Lakshadweep- Lakshadweep
  8. Madhya Pradesh- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara
  9. Maharashtra- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara - Gondiya, Gadchiroli - Chimur, Chandrapur
  10. Manipur- Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur (Outer Manipur constituency alone will have elections on two days.)
  11. Meghalaya- Shillong, Tura
  12. Mizoram- Mizoram
  13. Nagaland- Nagaland
  14. Puducherry- Puducherry
  15. Rajasthan- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
  16. Sikkim- Sikkim *
  17. Tamil Nadu- Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari
  18. Tripura- Tripura West
  19. Uttarakhand- Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar
  20. Uttar Pradesh- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit
  21. West Bengal- Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri