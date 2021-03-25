Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Constituency Watch

Kerala Assembly Elections | ‘Loyalty’ factor may come into play in Idukki

In the Idukki Assembly constituency, sitting MLA Roshy Augustine of the Kerala Congress (M) in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in a direct contest against Francis George of the Kerala Congress (KC) in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Both candidates had crossed over to their respective fronts relatively recently. The KC(M) that was in the UDF, switched to the LDF in the latter half of 2020, while Mr. George, who was in the LDF, joined the P.J. Joseph-led KC early last year.

The constituency has tended to lean towards the UDF, with a majority of voters being settler farmers.

The high-pitch campaigns of Mr. George and Mr. Augustine have been covering small towns.

While Mr. George covered the Mariyapuram and Kamakshy grama panchayats, accompanied by motorbike rallies, Mr. Augustine campaigned in Kanjikuzhy amid a roadshow.

The constituency was drastically affected by the 2018 floods, when the shutters of Idukki dam were opened. The repairs of the main road in Cheruthoni are still going on.

The candidates have completed the first round of constituency visit. Mr. Augustine has been highlighting the developmental works undertaken in the constituency during his tenure. Mr. George has been stressing that development came Idukki’s way only when he was its MP.

The contenders have personal influence in the constituency. However, their shift in loyalties might come under question. “The voters are bound to consider this factor, though party loyalty and personal clout remain important,” said Varghese Kurien, who runs a grocery shop at Cheruthoni.

BJP’s efforts

Sangeetha

Viswanathan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigned in the interior and tribes-inhabited areas of Makkuvally, Manayathadam, and Kaithapara. She said she would strive to develop the areas using Central funds. A permanent solution to the land issue in Idukki was a must and she would work for it, she said, while visitng shops and houses. Though, the NDA is not a considerable force here, the front hopes to improve its vote share here.

