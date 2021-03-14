Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Constituency Watch

Kerala Assembly Elections | A Left citadel that has favoured Congress too

A land known for its historical struggles against social oppression, Nedumangad has for time immemorial been a fertile ground for the Left movements.

While its past had been closely intertwined with the growing influence of the Left front in Kerala, the Assembly segment has been witnessing an erosion in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) vote base over the past three decades with its political opponents looking to seize opportunity.

Since the elections to the first Kerala Assembly in 1957, the quaint hilly region has sent nominees of the Communist Party of India (CPI) to the State Legislature consecutively until 1991. During the over-three-decade ‘Left reign’, the Nedumangad constituency had been represented by N. Neelakantaru Pandarathil (twice), K.G. Kunjukrishna Pillai (twice), Kaniyapuram Ramachandran and K.V. Surendranath (thrice).

Interestingly, S. Varadarajan Nair, a former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president, won the seat in 1965. However, the elections were nullified after none of the parties or coalitions could win a commanding majority to form government. This had led to the imposition of the fourth President’s rule in the State’s history.

The region witnessed a shift in its loyalties from 1991 when CPI decided to replace its three-time MLA K.V. Surendranath with K. Govinda Pillai who lost to Congress candidate Palode Ravi by 939 votes. Mr. Ravi, who had lost to Surendranath in 1987, cemented his position by defeating Mangode Radhakrishnan by 4,246 votes in 1996.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, however, wrested the seat back for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in 2001, albeit with a slender margin of 156 votes. He managed to hold on to the seat five years later by edging past Mr. Ravi by a wafer-thin margin of 85 votes. The CPI move to field its then district secretary P. Ramachandran Nair backfired in 2011 when Mr. Ravi won again by a handsome margin of 5,030 votes and went on to become the Deputy Speaker. Congress’ joy was short-lived as he was subsequently defeated by CPI veteran C. Divakaran by 3,621 votes in 2016.

Nedumangad brought solace to the LDF camp though A. Sampath lost to Adoor Prakash in the Attingal Parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Sampath, the then incumbent MP, garnered 759 votes more than the Congress leader in the Nedumangad constituency, while the LDF candidate fell behind in all other Assembly constituencies, viz., Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakada.

The constituency comprised Nedumangad municipality, Manikkal and Karakulam grama panchayats in the Nedumangad taluk, Andoorkonam, Pothencode and Vembayam grama panchayats in the Thiruvananthapuram taluk. The LDF won over 21,000 votes more than the UDF in the region during the recent local body elections.

BJP’s presence

The BJP, whose vote-share remained below 5% until 2016, has been witnessing a surge in the past five years. While BJP’s current district president V.V. Rajesh won 23.22% of the votes polled during the 2016 Assembly polls, State vice-president Sobha Surendran managed to win 24.2% votes from Nedumangad in the general elections held three years later.

The constituency has an electorate of 2,03,229 votes, including 96,472 males, 1,06,755 females and two transgenders, according to the voters’ list published by the Election Commission on January 20.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 8:06:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-a-left-citadel-that-has-favoured-congress-too/article34068421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Series
No surprise candidates in Cong. list for Ernakulam
Church row a key factor in Kothamangalam
Battle lines drawn in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta
No political front is expecting a cakewalk this time
LDF seeks to cash in on UDF woes
Kerala Assembly polls | Tightrope walk for the Congress
Kerala Assembly Elections | Infighting, factional feud, personality politics plague Congress, CPI(M) and BJP
A ‘red fort’ that shows chances of colour change
Discontent in IUML against Majeed in Tirurangadi
Fronts swear by development plans to woo voters
You are reading
Kerala Assembly Elections | A Left citadel that has favoured Congress too
LDF, UDF hopeful in Neyyattinkara, cautious too
Veteran and newcomer in fight for coastal seat
It’s Mani legacy vs Mani namesake in Pala
Kozhikode South: no unwavering loyalty here
In Azhikode, there’s always room for surprise
Parties hope to sway voters with development plank
Clear picture on Vadakara candidates yet to emerge
An impenetrable fortress of the Left so far
Shifting loyalties leave parties confused
In traditional LDF bastion, UDF hopes to break ground
LDF, UDF tussle for Cherthala as NDA keeps hopes
Parassala constituency: an oscillating segment
An even game in Perumbavoor
Rahul’s base Wayanad a status symbol for UDF
Nadapuram voters may have a déjà vu
A few challenges for the Left in its bastion
Kovalam has no extreme loyalty
Kunnathur has mostly leaned towards the Left
Wadakkanchery, a prestige issue for fronts
Rubber heartland presents a hotbed of possibilities
Attingal - a Left citadel with laurels equally shared
In Ernakulam, a test of political theories
A UDF bastion that went the LDF way last time
Vallikkunnu, an IUML bastion by default
Will the CPI(M) continue its winning streak in Koyilandy?
When Kuttiyadi constituency witnessed a break from the past
Equations could see a change in Kasaragod
In Thiruvambady, small margins are the big concern
When UDF lost its upper hand in Mananthavady
Vadakara, a socialist bastion with Marxist vote base
Aluva remains a traditional Congress citadel
Kondotty, an IUML fortress that is hard to breach
Shifting loyalties with a tilt towards Congress
Twists and turns of Alappuzha’s poll graph
In Muvattupuzha, unpredictable shifts in voting patterns
Where polls are special for many reasons
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY