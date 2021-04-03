It’s quite a prestige issue to win Wadakkanchery

Campaign revolves around LIFE controversy, though candidates make it more of a point to list their priorities

The open campaign vehicle of Xavier Chittilappilly, the LDF candidate of Wadakkanchery, is moving through the narrow canal road of Thiruthiparambu, a quaint village. Suddenly an elderly woman waves him down. She runs back to her compound, plucks a handful of red ‘jambu’ fruit, and hands them over to Mr. Chittilappilly with her blessings.

At Parlikkad, a small but vibrant crowd is waiting for him. “I have been with you for the last three decades. We worked together, supported each other. But if you elect me, I can serve you better,” he tells them. V.S. Sujeesh, a college student, gives him a present — a portrait of Mr. Chittilappilly painted by him.

Mr. Chittilappilly, who has completed the second round of campaigning, seldom discusses politics at the meetings. As a campaign coordinator of party MLAs in the region, he is well-versed with electioneering. “How can you expect people to vote for the UDF, which has openly declared its intention to stop major initiatives of the LDF such as the LIFE Mission?” he asks.

At Sarithapuram, Anil Akkara, MLA, the UDF candidate, is on the door-to-door campaign. He looks visibly relaxed as each house is familiar for him. A seasoned politician, who systematically developed his career from the panchayat to district panchayat and then to the Assembly, he says people in the constituency know how the LDF “cheated them in the name of LIFE Mission.”

The Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission has been the key election word in Wadakkanchery. Ever since Mr. Akkara had raised corruption charges against the project, he has been at loggerheads with the LDF. It is a prestige issue for both fronts.

‘Aim is a medical hub’

The LDF has termed the allegation baseless, accusing the UDF of putting up hurdles to the housing project for the poor. Criticising both, the NDA asks why Mr. Akkara kept quiet earlier and raked up the controversy just before the election. “The LDF has been exposed before the people. The court itself termed the project ‘intelligent corruption,’” says Mr. Akkara.

“A main goal I had set in my last term was to develop the Government Medical College, Thrissur, as the Health University campus. An order has been issued, but it remains on paper. We have to make it happen. I want to develop Thrissur as a medical hub in the country. It will not only benefit the patients, but he students too,” said the incumbent MLA.

For start-ups

Ullas Babu, the NDA candidate, says creating an environment conducive for start-ups will be his primary goal. “Our educated youth are left at the mercy of employers in other States. Coming down heavily at Industries Minister A.C. Moideen, he says, “Look at Viruppakka Spinning Mill, situated close to his house. He couldn’t even develop it.”