Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing LIVE updates | Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM’s plea against HC stay on bail

On Tuesday the Delhi HC stayed the bail granted to Mr. Kejriwal saying that the trial Court did not “apply its mind”

Updated - June 26, 2024 10:28 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 10:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court is set to hear today Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to impose an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. 

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju's contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

Also read: BJP hatching conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Kejriwal in fake case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Reacting to the development, the AAP said they will approach the apex court.

“We disagree with the Delhi High Court order. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court,” the party said.

  • June 26, 2024 10:21
    Should we pre-judge? SC wonders as Kejriwal asks ‘why am I not free’

    The Supreme Court on Monday did not intervene immediately to lift a Delhi High Court order pausing the release of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on bail. “If we pass an order, it would be like prejudging the issue,” Justice Manoj Misra, heading a Vacation Bench, observed on Monday.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: Should we pre-judge? Supreme Court wonders as Kejriwal asks ‘why am I not free’

    Supreme Court reluctant to intervene in Arvind Kejriwal bail plea case, awaiting Delhi High Court judgment.

  • June 26, 2024 10:20
    Why did the Delhi HC stay the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal?

    Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

    “The [trial court] Vacation Judge while passing the Impugned Order did not appropriately appreciate the material/documents submitted on record and pleas taken by ED,” the High Court said.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it disagreed with the order of the Delhi High Court and would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

    Read more here

  • June 26, 2024 10:18
    Arvind Kejriwal bail highlights | Delhi HC stays trial court order granting bail to CM in excise policy case

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. 

    Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain opined that the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju’s contention that the central agency was not given an adequate opportunity to argue its stay application. 

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea hearing highlights: Delhi High Court stays trial court order granting bail to CM in Delhi excise policy case

    Arvind Kejriwal’s bail verdict highlights: Delhi High Court stays trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

