The Supreme Court is set to hear today Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to impose an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

Reacting to the development, the AAP said they will approach the apex court.

“We disagree with the Delhi High Court order. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court,” the party said.