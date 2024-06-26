CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 formally arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise ‘scam’ case. The CBI sought a special court’s permission in Delhi to make the arrest.

The court allowed the agency to arrest the Chief Minister after it was asked to produce the documents for seeking his arrest.

Mr. Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI sought his custody to interrogate him.

The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar central jail.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022, taking cognisance of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17, 2022.

The New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, aimed to revolutionize the liquor retail landscape in the capital. Its objectives were to maximize revenue for the state, combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol, and enhance the consumer experience. However, the policy encountered vehement opposition and allegations of procedural irregularities, ultimately leading to its annulment on August 1st, 2022.