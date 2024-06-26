GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swachh Andhra Corporation funds diverted and misused, says Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

He asks the officials to dig out facts and submit a comprehensive report including details of those responsible for misappropriation of funds

Published - June 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
It is appalling to find that the SAC, which had a corpus fund of ₹2,092 crore in 2020-21, is left with just ₹7 crore, says Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

It is appalling to find that the SAC, which had a corpus fund of ₹2,092 crore in 2020-21, is left with just ₹7 crore, says Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that he was appalled to find that the Swachh Andhra Corporation (SAC), which had a corpus fund of ₹2,092 crore in 2020-21 financial year, is left with just ₹7 crore now.

“Clearly, it was the result of the large-scale diversion of funds by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan while addressing a review meeting on the activities of the SAC on June 26 (Wednesday).  

He sought a report on it from the officials to take the necessary actions, while observing that a sizable chunk of the funds devolved by the Central government along with bank interest was misused. 

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the Corporation had spent nearly ₹729 crore and ₹508 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years respectively. The balance of funds at the end of FY 2021-22 was ₹1,067 crore, which was reduced to ₹3 crore at the commencement of FY 2022-23.

The Central government released ₹70 crore in 2022-23 financial year and the State contributed ₹20 crore. Of the total, ₹46 crore was spent. The Corporation’s funds increased to ₹239 crore in 2023-24 financial year and ₹209 crore was spent. The balance as on date was ₹7.04 crore. 

“The officials should dig out the facts related to the Corporation’s financial position between 2019 and 2024 and submit a comprehensive report including details of those responsible for the misappropriation of funds,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.