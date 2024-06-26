GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament session Day 3 LIVE updates: Lok Sabha Speaker election today; Om Birla and K. Suresh in the fray

Earlier on June 25, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha

Updated - June 26, 2024 09:06 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and INDIA bloc candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker K. Suresh.

NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and INDIA bloc candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker K. Suresh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 18 th Lok Sabha is all set to witness a rare contest for the Speaker post on Wednesday between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Om Birla and Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the INDIA group of Opposition parties failed to arrive at a consensus. Both the BJP and the Congress issued a three-line-whip on June 25 to its MPs to be present in the House today. 

Editorial | Call for consensus: On the Prime Minister’s pledge and the 18th Lok Sabha

The numbers favour the government, with the NDA’s 293 MPs against the INDIA bloc’s 233. At least three independent members also support the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, which currently has 542 members after Mr. Gandhi resigned from one of the two seats he had won. The NDA, that is seeking to hit the 300-mark, is likely to get the support of four YSR Congress Party members in the Lower House.

Also Read | From the first Lok Sabha to the 18th, a snapshot of Speaker elections

Earlier on June 25, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA group in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence. The decision came on a day when Mr. Gandhi took oath as an MP for the fifth consecutive term.

Follow live updates:

  • June 26, 2024 09:06
    INDIA bloc strong, will oppose the wrong: K.L. Sharma on Lok Sabha Speaker’s post

    Congress MP K.L. Sharma who took oath as Member of Parliament from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani said that the Opposition INDIA bloc is strong at present and will oppose any wrongdoing by the ruling party.

    “They are not abiding by the Constitution. As the INDIA bloc is strong right now, we will oppose the wrong...,” K.L. Sharma said while speaking to ANI regarding the Lok Sabha Speaker post.

    Mr. Sharma pointed out that the post of Deputy Speaker has been conventionally given to an MP from the Opposition and hence the ruling party should abide by it.“It is the tradition of a healthy democracy to give the Deputy Speaker post to the Opposition. So, they should do it,” he said.

    - ANI

  • June 26, 2024 08:58
    PM Modi to move motion in Lok Sabha today to choose Om Birla as Speaker of the house

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion today in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house amid a tussle for the post with the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

    In today’s list of business, the remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members. 

    Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, PM Modi will bring the motion that Om Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House. Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

    Thereafter, Union Ministers like Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Mr. Birla as the Speaker. 

    As the Opposition has also fielded K. Suresh as its candidate against Mr. Birla, the election for the same will take place in the Lok Sabha when it resumes today. 

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will move the motion that Mr. Suresh be chosen as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

    - ANI

  • June 26, 2024 08:53
    Parliament to witness rare contest between Om Birla and K. Suresh today

    Om Birla vs Kodikunnil Suresh: Rare Lok Sabha Speaker election to be held today

    Lok Sabha Speaker election: Kodikunnil Suresh of Congress files nomination as INDIA bloc candidate for Speaker nomination. Opposition accuses govt of non-commitment to their choice of Deputy Speaker post

