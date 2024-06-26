The 18 th Lok Sabha is all set to witness a rare contest for the Speaker post on Wednesday between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Om Birla and Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the INDIA group of Opposition parties failed to arrive at a consensus. Both the BJP and the Congress issued a three-line-whip on June 25 to its MPs to be present in the House today.

The numbers favour the government, with the NDA’s 293 MPs against the INDIA bloc’s 233. At least three independent members also support the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, which currently has 542 members after Mr. Gandhi resigned from one of the two seats he had won. The NDA, that is seeking to hit the 300-mark, is likely to get the support of four YSR Congress Party members in the Lower House.

Earlier on June 25, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA group in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence. The decision came on a day when Mr. Gandhi took oath as an MP for the fifth consecutive term.

