Invites sent to guests for temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, says senior Ram Mandir Trust official

The grand ceremony of the inauguration is scheduled on January 22, 2024 with top personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Amitabh Bachchan set to attend the event

December 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference regarding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference regarding the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai on Monday unveiled the action plan of the trust for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, saying that the list of guests is finalised and invitations sent to the individuals.

“Personalities from different fields including artists, poets, industrialists, doctors, scientists are invited. We are also inviting families of kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram Mandir struggle,” said Mr. Rai, who is also the International Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), while addressing a press conference in Ayodhya.

Best of three idols

Mr. Rai said three idols are being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka, and one from Rajasthan. Of these three, the best idol will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony.

The invitees were sent a letter of invitation signed by Mr. Rai, which reads: “You are aware that after a long struggle, the construction of temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress, and on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, January, 22 2024, the new idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum. On the historic day, it is our strong desire that you be present in Ayodhya.”

Array of celebrities

Roughly 100 members belonging to the VHP and 25 officials from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also invited for the main ceremony. Sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani are among the invitees. Many others involved in the Ram Mandir movement have been also invited.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 p.m. on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya with Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.

