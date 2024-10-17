A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday (October 17, 2024) its verdict on the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the “Assam Accord” signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi government with the representatives of the Assam Movement following the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971.

Under Section 6A, foreigners who had entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and been “ordinarily resident” in the State, would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens. Those who had entered the State between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971, would have the same rights and obligations except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

The petitioners questioned in court why Assam alone, among the border States, had been singled out to implement Section 6A. They had blamed a “rise in infiltration a consequence or an effect of Section 6A”. In contrast, the respondents pointed out that the protection of the cultural attributes of a region could be elevated to the extent of denying citizenship as it would lead to a transgression into ‘cultural nationalism’ from ‘civic nationalism,’ which goes against constitutional ethos.

The verdict will have a significant bearing on Assam’s NRC exercise. Further, if March 24, 1971, is upheld as a valid cut-off date for entry into the State, then the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 may also be considered violative of the Assam Accord since it establishes a different timeline.

