GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Assam Accord case LIVE: SC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act

The verdict will have a significant bearing on the grant of citizenship to immigrants and the rights of “indigenous” Assamese people

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A general view of Supreme Court

A general view of Supreme Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday (October 17, 2024) its verdict on the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the “Assam Accord” signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi government with the representatives of the Assam Movement following the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. 

Also read | Over 30,000 people detected to be foreigners by tribunals in Assam since 1966: Centre

Under Section 6A, foreigners who had entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and been “ordinarily resident” in the State, would have all the rights and obligations of Indian citizens. Those who had entered the State between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971, would have the same rights and obligations except that they would not be able to vote for 10 years.

The petitioners questioned in court why Assam alone, among the border States, had been singled out to implement Section 6A. They had blamed a “rise in infiltration a consequence or an effect of Section 6A”. In contrast, the respondents pointed out that the protection of the cultural attributes of a region could be elevated to the extent of denying citizenship as it would lead to a transgression into ‘cultural nationalism’ from ‘civic nationalism,’ which goes against constitutional ethos. 

The verdict will have a significant bearing on Assam’s NRC exercise. Further, if March 24, 1971, is upheld as a valid cut-off date for entry into the State, then the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 may also be considered violative of the Assam Accord since it establishes a different timeline. 

Get the latest news from the Supreme Court hearings on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act | Day 1 | Day 2| Day 3| Day 4

  • October 17, 2024 09:05
    What is the case all about?

    The case pertains to a challenge of the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, inserted in furtherance of the Assam Accord signed between the Indian government and the representatives of the Assam Movement following the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. Section 6A outlines a framework for recognising migrants in Assam as Indian citizens or expelling them based on the date of their migration.

    What was argued?

    The petitioners argued that singling out Assam was discriminatory as it violated the cultural, social, and political rights of indigenous citizens of one State even when the problem of illegal immigration was common to other States bordering Bangladesh. Defending the provision, the respondents pointed out that the protection of the cultural attributes of a region cannot be elevated to the extent of denying citizenship as it would lead to a transgression into ‘cultural nationalism’ from ‘civic nationalism,’ which goes against constitutional ethos. Notably, the Union government apprised the Court that 32,381 people were “detected to be foreigners” by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam since 1966 and 17,861 persons registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) were granted citizenship as of October 31 last year. Moreover, the Chief Justice acknowledged that Section 6A was enacted as a humanitarian measure in the wake of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and that it is deeply interwoven into the country’s history.

    What is at stake?

    The verdict will have a significant bearing on Assam’s NRC exercise. Further, if March 24, 1971, is upheld as a valid cut-off date for entry into the State, then the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 may also be considered violative of the Assam Accord since it establishes a different timeline.

  • October 17, 2024 09:01
    How did benefits given to migrants impact Assamese identity: SC

    Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during the proceedings asked petitioners to show material that benefits given to cross-border migrants, who arrived in India between 1966 and 1971 just before the Bangladesh Liberation War, led to radical demographic change which impacted the Assamese cultural identity.

    “There is no material to indicate that the impact of granting certain benefits to people who came in between 1966 and 1971 was so great that the demographics or the cultural identity of the State was affected by the inflow in those five years,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners.

    The Chief Justice said the infiltration across the border into Assam post Section 6A required an examination of the steps taken by the government. “We cannot adjudicate on the validity of Section 6A on the basis of what happened subsequently. According to you, there has been an increase in infiltration post the amendment. But will that have an impact on the validity of the amendment itself?” Chief Justice Chandrachud asked.

    Read more here

  • October 17, 2024 09:00
    Citizenship Act hearing | Government needs latitude to make peace, says CJI

    Noting that the government should be given leeway if a ‘compromise’ is necessary to save the nation, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the Assam Accord of 1985 and the new citizenship regime which followed in its wake might have been an “adjustment” reached by the Rajiv Gandhi government to calm the waves of violent anti-immigrant protests that rolled over the northeastern State for years and threatened national peace.

    “You must give the government that latitude. Even today, there are States in the northeast affected by insurgency and violence… We have to give the government that leeway to make some sort of adjustment necessary to save maybe even the nation,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed.

    Read more here

  • October 17, 2024 08:58
    How do Assam’s Foreigners Tribunals function? | Explained

    The Foreigners Tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies formed through the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order of 1964 under Section 3 of the Foreigners’ Act of 1946, to let local authorities in a State refer a person suspected to be a foreigner to tribunals. The FTs are currently exclusive to Assam as cases of “illegal immigrants” are dealt with according to the Foreigners’ Act in other States. Each FT is headed by a member drawn from judges, advocates, and civil servants with judicial experience. The Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament in 2021 that there are 300 FTs in Assam but the website of the State’s Home and Political Department says that only 100 FTs are currently functioning, beginning with 11 established before the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act of 1983 was scrapped in 2005.

    Read more here

  • October 17, 2024 08:56
    Over 30,000 people detected to be foreigners by tribunals in Assam since 1966: Centre

    The Union government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on December 11 stating that 32,381 people were “detected to be foreigners” by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam since 1966. 

    Replying to a question on number of persons in Assam who were granted citizenship between the years 1966-1971 under Section 6A (2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the government said 17,861 persons registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till October 31 this year.

    The Centre said 3,34,966 cases were disposed of by 100 FTs operational in Assam till October 31, and 97,714 cases were pending. It said that till December 1, 8,461 cases arising out of FTs were pending before the Gauhati High Court. 

    Read more here

  • October 17, 2024 08:55
    Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act

    A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to pronounce judgment on Thursday (October 17, 2024) on the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

    The Constitution Bench had also made it clear that its ambit was limited to examining the validity of Section 6A and not the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    A government affidavit filed in court had maintained that the detection, detention and deportation of foreign nationals who had entered India clandestinely was a “complex ongoing process”.

    The Centre had also blamed the policies followed by the West Bengal government for creating a hurdle in the timely completion of fencing the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent infiltrators and illegal immigrants.

    Read more here

Published - October 17, 2024 08:52 am IST

