Flood waters in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh started receding as the states have not witnessed any intense rain spells on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) even as the respective state governments stepped up relief works in the affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh saw excessive rainfall for the past four days. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “Special attention needs to be given to Vijayawada. We have deployed 262 Panchayati Raj teams for relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out relief operations in flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts — Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad — in Telangana for Wednesday (September 4, 2024). Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are also anticipated at isolated spots in these districts.

“A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west - central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5,” the Met Department added.

