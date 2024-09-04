GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE: Flood waters start receding; States step up relief measures

Torrential downpours in both the states left 33 people dead (Telangana -16 and Andhra Pradesh - 17 ), battered roads, inundated rail track and submerged crops on thousands of acres of land

Updated - September 04, 2024 08:44 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 08:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People from Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas have started walking towards the Alluri Sitarama Raju circle near the canal to leave for other places, in Vijayawada on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

People from Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas have started walking towards the Alluri Sitarama Raju circle near the canal to leave for other places, in Vijayawada on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Flood waters in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh started receding as the states have not witnessed any intense rain spells on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) even as the respective state governments stepped up relief works in the affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh saw excessive rainfall for the past four days. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “Special attention needs to be given to Vijayawada. We have deployed 262 Panchayati Raj teams for relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out relief operations in flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district.

Also read: Floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana leave thousands homeless

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts — Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad — in Telangana for Wednesday (September 4, 2024). Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are also anticipated at isolated spots in these districts.

“A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west - central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5,” the Met Department added.

Follow this live blog for more updates:

  • September 04, 2024 08:43
    4.15 lakh people affected by rain and flood in AP

    Thousands of denizens, who are enduring one of the worst flood furies in the last several decades in Vijayawada, on Tuesday (August 3, 2024) were seen moving out of their houses to safety as the flood water receded a little, allowing them to wade through the flooded streets.

    As many as 4,15,171 people were affected by rain and flood in Andhra Pradesh. The government has shifted 43,417 people to 163 relief camps across the State. The government has set up 197 medical camps. 

  • September 04, 2024 08:36
    Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan blames previous Government for inaction

    Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the previous YRSCP government had neglected the Budameru canal stream and also failed to focus on the small irrigation projects while talking about the destruction in the state due to the continuous rainfall.

    Further, he said that the state has been affected due to the continuous rainfall in the state for the past four days and the floodwaters from Telangana entering the state.

    “As my contribution, I am donating one crore rupees to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Every person who wishes for the well-being of the state should assist in such times. The government is spending Rs 80 crore on the affected district. We must create a master plan for every city to prevent such disasters in the future,” he added.

    - ANI

