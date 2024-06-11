GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru police arrest Kannada actor Darshan in murder case

The actor is being shifted to Bengaluru by the jurisdictional police where the murder was allegedly committed in Kamakshipalya

Updated - June 11, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - June 11, 2024 11:16 am IST - BENGALURU/MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan was arrested from his farmhouse in Mysuru in connection with a murder case. File Photo

Darshan was arrested from his farmhouse in Mysuru in connection with a murder case. File Photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was taken into custody in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, June 11.

The actor was arrested from his farm house in Mysuru and is being shifted to Bengaluru by the jurisdictional police where the murder was allegedly committed in Kamakshipalya.

The victim, Renukaswamy, who hailed from Chitradurga.

The victim, Renukaswamy, who hailed from Chitradurga. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The local police in Bengaluru was investigating the murder of one Renuka Swamy, who originally belonged to Chitradurga. It had taken nine persons for questioning in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy when Darshan’s name was also mentioned following which the police took him into custody.

It is being said that Renuka Swamy was allegedly murdered for online harassment of Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Darshan.

According to the police, Renuka Swamy, a native of Chitradurga, was called to the Mysuru farm house owned by Darshan, where the accused allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago.

Initial probe led the police to a missing person’s complaint registered in Chitradurga. During the course of the investigation, three persons surrendered claiming that they killed Renuka Swamy due to financial issue. However, further investigation led them to Darshan.

Police personnel posted around Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on June 11, 2024.

Police personnel posted around Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

As news of the arrest spread, policemen were posted around the actor’s residence at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.

More details awaited.

