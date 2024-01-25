GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ is bringing joy to single-screen theatres across Karnataka

Directed by Tharun Sudhir, Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ is a massive blockbuster having crossed the ₹200-crore mark at the box office, with one crore tickets getting sold

January 25, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

Vivek M V
Vivek M.V.
Darshan and Aradhana Ram in ‘Kaatera’

Darshan and Aradhana Ram in ‘Kaatera’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It feels like the old times, say exhibitors in Karnataka. Darshan’s Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir, has completed 25 days in over 400 screens, and the single-screen owners of the state are a happy bunch, perhaps after a lengthy layoff. 

ALSO READ
Tharun Sudhir interview: On the success of ‘Kaatera’ and striking a hit combination with Darshan

Released on the last Friday of 2023, Kaatera started strong. A grand opening is typical of all Darshan films, but its sustained dominance at the box office has brought life to several beleaguered theatres in Karnataka. The makers recently announced that the movie has crossed the ₹200-crore mark at the box office, with one crore tickets getting sold.

“Women are watching Kaatera in good numbers, and that’s a sign of a blockbuster family entertainer,” says Gundanna, veteran film distributor from Mysuru. Visuals of people in rural towns visiting theatres in tractors and bullock carts to watch the film have thrilled Darshan’s fans, who were eagerly waiting for the star to entertain people from all age groups. 

“The continuous rush for Kaatera reminds me of the dream run of films like Rajkumar’s Bangarada Manushya (1972) and Shankar Guru (1972),” adds Gundanna. S.T. Anand, owner of the iconic Prasanna theatre in Bengaluru, is also all praise for Kaatera. “The film has collected around ₹75 lakh in three weeks in our theatre.”

Prasanna is Darshan’s fortress, with Roberrt, Kurukshetra, and Bulbul enjoying 100 day runs. “After a long time, Kaatera is one film that has had the maximum number of houseful shows in the Sate in its first two weeks,” says Anand. Anupama, the film’s main theatre in Gandhi Nagar, has enjoyed record collections.

Darshan in ‘Kaatera’.

Darshan in ‘Kaatera’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Incidentally, Darshan’s commercial success of Roberrt revived the COVID-hit industry in 2021; it was the first big-star film to open with 100% occupancy. The actor, however, had a forgettable start to 2023, with his Kranti tanking at the box office. This result was followed by a lean phase in the Kannada film industry, with no film leaving a mark in the first six months.

“The dull period spurred the closure of 25 to 30 theatres in C centres (below taluk level) of Karnataka. Among them, around 10 to 15 theatres are back operating thanks to the success of Kaatera,” says M.R. Rajaram, owner of Gayathri Talkies in Mysuru. Rajaram, also the vice-president of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation, says Kaatera is a film with something for everyone to enjoy.

Set in the 1970s, Kaatera shows the oppression of desperate landlords on the helpless tillers. The film deals with the land reform acts implemented by former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs and condemns caste discrimination. Darshan plays a blacksmith from the oppressed group who takes on the zamindars.

“The film has many thrilling moments for a Darshan fan, while it is content-oriented for the family crowd. Also, children have useful information to take away,” says Rajaram. Along with Gayathri Talkies in Mysuru, Woodlands Theatre witnessed 16 houseful shows of Kaatera in the first three weeks.

ALSO READ:‘Kaatera’ movie review: Darshan powers Tharun Sudhir’s old-school commercial entertainer

Director-producer Guru Deshpande, who distributed Kaatera in the Kalyan-Karnataka region, says the film is all set to become Darshan’s most successful movie. The last time single screens enjoyed such massive footfall was during the magical run of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (2022).

“To avoid long dull periods at theatres, stars must do at least two Kannada films every year. People, especially in C centres, watch only films in Kannada. If you don’t consistently serve them big-ticket Kannada entertainers, they will watch Kannada dubbed versions of other language movies,” says Rajaram. 

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.