Justice to the victim’s family is important: Sudeep

Published - June 16, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sudeep

Sudeep | Photo Credit: File Photo

Leading Kannada actor Sudeep, reacting for the first time to his co-star Darshan being arrested in a murder case, said everyone’s focus must be on “justice to the victim’s family”.

“A man has died and the law will take its course,” he said.

When asked for his opinion on calls for the film industry to ban Darshan, he said there was no point in the film industry taking a “stand” and whenever it did so, it had backfired earlier.

“If he comes out of this clean, there is no question of a ban on him. And if he is in jail, there is no need for a ban,” he said.

He further said that of late the Kannada film industry had been mired in many unsavoury controversies and the film industry “needed a clean chit soon”.

Karnataka / Bangalore / murder / police / crime / Kannada cinema

