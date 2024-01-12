Darshan and others give statements before police in pub case

January 12, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Dhananjay, Chikkanna, Abhishek Ambareesh, and film producer and actor Rockline Venkatesh, along with others, appeared before the Subramanyanagar police on Friday to provide statements regarding an FIR filed against them recently.

They are facing allegations of engaging in a celebration at a pub in Rajajinagar beyond the permissible hours on January 4. The police issued notices to them for extending their gathering at the pub past 1 a.m., where they had gathered to celebrate the success of Darshan’s recent film, Kaatera.

As the police interrogated the actors, a large crowd of fans assembled in front of the police station, causing a traffic jam on Dr. Rajkumar Road.

The police have issued notices to the actors. An FIR has also been registered against Shashirekha, the proprietor of the restobar, and Prashantha, its manager, under sections 36B and 41 of the Karnataka Excise Act, as well as sections 103 and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act.