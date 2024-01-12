GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan and others give statements before police in pub case

January 12, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Dhananjay, Chikkanna, Abhishek Ambareesh, and film producer and actor Rockline Venkatesh, along with others, appeared before the Subramanyanagar police on Friday to provide statements regarding an FIR filed against them recently.

They are facing allegations of engaging in a celebration at a pub in Rajajinagar beyond the permissible hours on January 4. The police issued notices to them for extending their gathering at the pub past 1 a.m., where they had gathered to celebrate the success of Darshan’s recent film, Kaatera.

As the police interrogated the actors, a large crowd of fans assembled in front of the police station, causing a traffic jam on Dr. Rajkumar Road.

The police have issued notices to the actors. An FIR has also been registered against Shashirekha, the proprietor of the restobar, and Prashantha, its manager, under sections 36B and 41 of the Karnataka Excise Act, as well as sections 103 and 109 of the Karnataka Police Act.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Kannada cinema / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.