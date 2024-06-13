GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renukaswamy murder: BJP demands a fair probe

Published - June 13, 2024 11:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel have put up baricades amid restrictions near the Annapoorneshwari station where Darshan and others are kept in custody, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Police personnel have put up baricades amid restrictions near the Annapoorneshwari station where Darshan and others are kept in custody, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday demanded a fair inquiry into the alleged murder case involving actor Darshan, and suspected the motives behind clamping down prohibitory orders around the police station where the accused have been lodged and covering up the station premises with pandal.

Addressing separate press conferences in Bengaluru, BJP State general secretary P. Rajeev and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok described the murder as a “black spot” for the Kannada cine industry, and urged the industry to take a strong decision now so that such incidents do not recur.

Mr. Rajeev, who was a police sub inspector earlier, said the episode of clamping down prohibitory orders around the police station where the accused have been lodged was “strange”, and reflected poorly on the capabilities of the government in handling law and order issues.

Meanwhile, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Thursday said there is no room for any special treatment to the actor. Mr. Patil was reacting to a question on erecting a shamiana in front of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, and imposing Section 144 around the station.

“No special facilities are being provided to the actor. The shamiana was erected for the additional staff deputed there with the case,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.