Renukaswamy murder: BJP demands a fair probe

The BJP on Thursday demanded a fair inquiry into the alleged murder case involving actor Darshan, and suspected the motives behind clamping down prohibitory orders around the police station where the accused have been lodged and covering up the station premises with pandal.

Addressing separate press conferences in Bengaluru, BJP State general secretary P. Rajeev and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok described the murder as a “black spot” for the Kannada cine industry, and urged the industry to take a strong decision now so that such incidents do not recur.

Mr. Rajeev, who was a police sub inspector earlier, said the episode of clamping down prohibitory orders around the police station where the accused have been lodged was “strange”, and reflected poorly on the capabilities of the government in handling law and order issues.

Meanwhile, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil on Thursday said there is no room for any special treatment to the actor. Mr. Patil was reacting to a question on erecting a shamiana in front of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, and imposing Section 144 around the station.

“No special facilities are being provided to the actor. The shamiana was erected for the additional staff deputed there with the case,” he said.