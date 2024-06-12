GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Actor Darshan and murder case probe: Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Pavithra Gowda came into the spotlight after an Instagram reel of her photos with ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan went viral on social media

Updated - June 12, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 01:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pavithra Gowda, co-accused with actor Darshan and 10 other in the murder of Renukaswamy. Photo: Instagram/Pavithra Gowda

Pavithra Gowda, co-accused with actor Darshan and 10 other in the murder of Renukaswamy. Photo: Instagram/Pavithra Gowda

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was sent to six-day police custody on June 11, in connection with the murder of one Renukaswamy. The victim was a fan of the actor, and was allegedly tortured and killed for allegedly harassing Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Darshan, online.

Who is Pavithra Gowda, the woman caught in this maelstrom and co-accused in the murder case?

Murder case probe: Darshan, a Challenging Star or Controversial Star?

In the shadows until last year, Pavithra Gowda came into the spotlight after an Instagram reel of her photos with Darshan went viral on social media. The reel, posted on January 24, 2024, also featured her daughter from a previous marriage. In it, Pavithra indicated celebrating “10 years of relationship” with the ‘Challenging Star.’

Pavitra Gowda and actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Pavitra Gowda and actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The social media post led to Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi calling out Pavithra Gowda’s “relationship” with her husband. She uploaded photos of Pavithra with her former husband, and questioned her “agenda” on an Instagram post. The public spat saw a barrage of fury and vitriol being directed towards Pavithra by Darshan fans in all her subsequent social media posts.

Kannada actor Darshan, associates held in murder case

Renukaswamy, a resident of Lakshmi Venkateshwara layout in Chitradurga and working in a medical store, had allegedly commented on Pavithra Gowda’s social media account accusing her of creating a rift between his favourite film star and his wife. Renukaswamy allegedly used indecent comments, which miffed Pavithra, who sought the help of the accused to teach him a lesson.

Pavithra’s social media page describes her as a fashion desginer. She is said to be the Managing Director of a boutique in Bengaluru. She entered the film industry aspiring to become an actress, but neither luck nor opportunities favoured her. She acted in four movies, before moving on to becoming an entrepreneur.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Kannada cinema / celebrity / entertainment (general) / murder / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.