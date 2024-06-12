Actor Darshan and murder case probe: Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was sent to six-day police custody on June 11, in connection with the murder of one Renukaswamy. The victim was a fan of the actor, and was allegedly tortured and killed for allegedly harassing Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Darshan, online.

Who is Pavithra Gowda, the woman caught in this maelstrom and co-accused in the murder case?

In the shadows until last year, Pavithra Gowda came into the spotlight after an Instagram reel of her photos with Darshan went viral on social media. The reel, posted on January 24, 2024, also featured her daughter from a previous marriage. In it, Pavithra indicated celebrating “10 years of relationship” with the ‘Challenging Star.’

The social media post led to Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi calling out Pavithra Gowda’s “relationship” with her husband. She uploaded photos of Pavithra with her former husband, and questioned her “agenda” on an Instagram post. The public spat saw a barrage of fury and vitriol being directed towards Pavithra by Darshan fans in all her subsequent social media posts.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Lakshmi Venkateshwara layout in Chitradurga and working in a medical store, had allegedly commented on Pavithra Gowda’s social media account accusing her of creating a rift between his favourite film star and his wife. Renukaswamy allegedly used indecent comments, which miffed Pavithra, who sought the help of the accused to teach him a lesson.

Pavithra’s social media page describes her as a fashion desginer. She is said to be the Managing Director of a boutique in Bengaluru. She entered the film industry aspiring to become an actress, but neither luck nor opportunities favoured her. She acted in four movies, before moving on to becoming an entrepreneur.